Why Covid-19 cases are increasing in Siaya

Health experts in the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) have raised concerns about rising Covid-19 cases in Siaya County.

For the past two weeks, more than 250 people have contracted the respiratory disease.

Ministry of Health figures showed that Siaya County ranked third nationally with 16 cases after Bungoma (69) and Nairobi (98).

Between June 30 and July 14, the highest number of infections recorded in the county was 37 and the least two.

Siaya Immunization Director Joshua Ondiege noted that over 120,000 people failed to turn up for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking to the media at the county Health department offices, Mr Ondiege said people need to take their health seriously and ensure they are vaccinated.

“The cases have been rising since the first week of May. We need to capacitate on outreach and encourage people to turn up for the jab because it is the only way the spread will be reduced,” he said.

He added that political rallies, crowded burial ceremonies and other gatherings at social places were threatening to further spread the virus.

“People are living normally when the Covid-19 is still a threat. When they are crowded in political rallies and burial places, the infected ones easily transmit the virus to others. The only way out is to ensure everyone is vaccinated,” Mr Ondiege said.

He also reported that there was rising resistance in schools compared with earlier days when learners were ready to be vaccinated.

“The reports that our officials have received in a number of schools is that the parents are not ready to have their children vaccinated. Earlier the learners were very ready to be vaccinated,” he noted.

He added: “Ever since the government relaxed the rules, the number of people who were turning up to be vaccinated went down. We have also reported a higher number of people defaulting on their second dosage.”

Political gatherings

The Health department has also expressed concern about political gatherings.

“We would be safe if 60 percent of the population gets fully vaccinated and 30 percent get boosters. We shall have attained herd immunity against the virus. Only 3,000 people have received the booster, which is less than one percent of the total population,” said Mr Ondiege.

LREB Health Pillar Director Dr Rosemary Obara said Siaya is on the national Covid-19 map because the county is frequently screening for the virus.

"From the indicators, there's continuous screening and testing for Covid-19 in the county. That does not mean the rest of the region is not conducting testing but they are not doing enough," said Dr Obara.

LREB Covid-19 committee advisory chairman Prof Khama Rogo noted that apart from residents not observing Covid-19 measures, county health officials are not testing for the virus as they should.

"When the situation of the Covid-19 cases improved in the country, the Health department [relaxed] the guards and the measures," said Prof Rogo.

He went on: "Most of the county government have either dismantled the systems to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections or they lack the testing kits."

The country is experiencing the sixth wave of Covid-19 infections after the number of positive cases increased on average by 92 percent in the past month, compared with the previous four weeks.

Because the dominant variant is Omicron, most Covid-19 patients show mild symptoms.

Some 19,014,270 vaccines have been administered nationally. A total of 16,874,043 people have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

But Prof Rogo noted that the uptake of vaccines across the country is still low.

"The Covid-19 infections in the country are increasing. Unfortunately, the vaccine administration is low. We need to up our game," he said.

Prof Rogo noted that vaccinations for Covid-19 had stagnated.

"Ideally, we should be talking of seven out of 10 people … vaccinated by now. As the infections go up in the current wave, we might have cases of ICU beds being filled up," he warned.