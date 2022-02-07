Why Bomet MPs are quitting elective politics

Ronald Tonui and Beatrice Kones

Bomet Central Member of Parliament Mr Ronald Tonui (left) and Bomet East Member of Parliament Beatrice Kones. The two leaders have announced retirement from elective politics ahead of the August General Election.

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Before the political dust settles in the Rift Valley region after Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones announced she would retire from politics, another legislator from the region has bowed out.

