Why Bomet MPs are quitting elective politics

Before the political dust settles in the Rift Valley region after Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones announced she would retire from politics, another legislator from the region has bowed out.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui has quit elective politics ahead of the next General Election.

While it is normal for politicians to leave office through ballot defeat, death, health issues or running for a higher position, the decisions of the two MPs, which came one week apart, have surprised political friends, foes and pundits.

Interestingly, both Mrs Kones and Mr Tonui were former teachers who became politicians and have each served two terms in the National Assembly.

They were both elected under Jubilee tickets but recently shifted allegiance to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on whose ticket Deputy President William Ruto is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 9 General election.

“After serving two terms as an MP, I have done my part in politics and development in the constituency and it is time to pass over the leadership mantle to whoever will win the confidence of the voters in the impending General Election,” said Mr Tonui.

Speaking when he handed over a bus to Kiplelji Secondary School that was purchased through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the Jubilee MP thanked his constituents for electing him twice.

Mr Tonui, a former high school principal and national assistant treasurer of teachers’ union Kuppet, said he would not endorse any of the candidates seeking to succeed him.

“I will leave the voters to pick their preferred candidate as the next MP. Let no one wait for my endorsement for the position,” said Mr Tonui, who said two terms in office was enough for any leader to set a development agenda and see it through.

The MP said: “If after two terms, you have not implemented any tangible development for your people as a legislator, then you can be assured that even if they gave you 10 more years in that position, you will not achieve much.”

He listed some of his achievements.

“I have negotiated for, secured and overseen the tarmacking of several kilometres of roads, grading, murraming and opening of new ones in the constituency in my two terms in office,” he said.

“The upgrading of infrastructural facilities in existing schools and construction of new ones has been implemented, among other projects. I am leaving the stage with my head held high.”

But the MP said that as he exits the stage, he will focus on campaigning for Dr Ruto for President in the Rift Valley and other parts of the country.

Mr Tonui is touted as one of the contenders in 2027 for the Bomet governor’s seat now held by Mr Hillary Barchok.

“You have set the stage for fellow politicians to step aside from their positions and focus on other areas of leadership. We expect you to be back in 2027 to gun for the gubernatorial position,” Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir told Mr Tonui.

Mrs Kones, on the other hand, became the first MP in the Rift Valley region to publicly announce her retirement from elective politics a week ago, setting the stage for a fight by several candidates seeking to succeed her.

“I have played my part in politics in the cumulative 34 years that my late husband and I have led the people of Bomet constituency, initiated several development projects and immensely contributed to the socio-economic and political development in the county,” she said.

She was thrust into elective politics following the death of her husband Kipkalya Kones, who perished in a plane crash with former Sotik MP Lorna Laboso in Kojonga, Narok County, on June 10, 2008.

Mrs Kones is rooting for a generational shift in leadership, saying it is time for the old guard to step aside and allow a more youthful crop of leaders to take over and steer the country’s development agenda.

“I wish to thank the people of Bomet constituency and by extension the county for the support they have given us as a family over the years. I will be available for consultation when required in the future, but I am taking the backseat to concentrate on family affairs,” Mrs Kones said in an interview with the Nation.

After succeeding her husband in a by-election, Mrs Kones was beaten in the 2012 General Election by Mr Benard Bett, a trained teacher. She bounced back in the 2017 polls and is set to exit after the current term.