Who said the Ameru can’t sing?

KamaNu, a Meru artiste, says his dream is to take the Meru music industry to the next level.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Do you know any Kimeru song? I thought so. So, how come a community that was known for a rich pre-independence musical heritage has lagged so behind in the 21st century?

