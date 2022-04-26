Western Kenya hit by fuel shortage

Fuel stations in major towns in Western Kenya have run out of supplies, triggering a fresh shortage that has disrupted transport services in the last three days.

The shortage had triggered a scramble for the scarce commodity in the region.

Dealers blamed the Kenya Pipeline Company depot in Kisumu, saying it had delayed releasing adequate supplies to the market.

The shortage was reported in Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia, Migori and Homa Bay.

In the lakeside city of Kisumu, motorists formed long queues at fuel stations but they left empty-handed.

Station attendants said they were expecting fuel to be delivered from the KPC depot in Kisumu.

One attendant said: “We have run out of fuel. We don't have diesel at the moment. We don't even know why there's a shortage of fuel.”

The biting fuel shortage had affected transport services, disrupting business activities in Migori County.

Despite the shortage, traders were selling fuel in jerricans to motorists along major roads for Sh250 per litre.

Stung by the shortage, motorists in Migori have had to cross to Sirare town in neighbouring Tanzania to buy fuel.

Public service vehicles and boda boda riders have increased fares amid the shortage.

Matatu operators on the Migori-Kisumu route have raised fares from Sh600 to Sh1,000.

“The fares have increased due to the fuel shortage and there is nothing we can do about it,” said Mr George Rarieda, the chairman of the Migori Matatu Operators Association.

Some fuel stations that had fuel increased prices to Sh160 per litre of petrol and others to Sh180.

In Busia town, motorists were stranded at fuel stations waiting for fresh supplies to be delivered.

Only two petrol stations in the town had petrol.

Mr Michael Onyango, a manager at the Ola fuel station in Busia, said suppliers were to blame for the shortage.

He said supplies ran out two weeks ago.

“What the government is required to do is to negotiate with oil dealers to lower the wholesale price, and then we will be ready to buy fuel in large quantities,” Mr Onyango said.

In Kisii, long queues that were common at fuel stations had vanished after new supplies were delivered.

Mr Pius Okemwa, a boda boda rider said: "I am glad most petrol stations have fuel but retailers have hiked prices. I request the government to intervene and regulate the prices.”

The price of petrol had increased from Sh136 to Sh180, though charges varied from station to station.

Motorists and boda boda riders were seen queuing at a fuel station, waiting for their turn to fill up their tanks.

In Siaya, fuel stations had adequate stocks.

In Siaya town, petrol was retailing for Sh145 per litre and operations were normal.

Ms Nancy Atieno, an attendant at a Shell station, advised consumers not to panic as adequate supplies of fuel had been delivered.

Motorists in Siaya heaved a sigh of relief after fuel tankers delivered the commodity to stations three days ago.