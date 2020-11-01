Western county bosses lead pack in performance

Governors from Western Kenya have outperformed their counterparts in implementing devolution projects, according to a new survey that also casts governors from Coast, Eastern and North Eastern as some of the worst performers.

The Infotrak Countytrack Performance Index shows that the four governors from Western have collectively scored a mean grade of 61.7 per cent, setting the region as the best performing in overall implementation of devolution.

Western is followed by Nairobi County with a 59.6 per cent, and Eastern and Coast regions at 55.7 per cent and 55.2 per cent respectively. Nyanza governors scored an average of 51.8 per cent while the rest of the regions scored a below average mean score.

The survey grades each county’s capacity to deliver on the devolved functions — health, agriculture, education, roads, energy, social services, early childhood education, tourism, trade, housing and settlement among others.

While Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya scored an individual score of 82.3 per cent, thus earning the best performing governor rating, he is also the best performer when the four counties in Western are clustered.

Mr Oparanya, who is also the Council of Governors chairman, is followed by Vihiga’s Wilbur Ottichilo at 60.5 per cent.

Bungoma’s Wycliffe Wangamati registered an above average rating of 56.6 per cent while Busia’s Sospeter Ojaamong was below average in the region with 47.5 per cent.

A total of 13 indicators were surveyed in the poll conducted between October and December 2019.

Mr Oparanya took the first position in nine of them — agriculture, roads, trade, tourism, water management, environment, culture and sports, social services and planning.

His 82.3 per cent score is five points higher than that of Kwale’s Salim Mvurya, who was second overall, but first among Coast’s six counties.

Mr Mvurya’s score was 77.1 per cent, an unassailable lead among his regional colleagues. Kilifi’s Amason Kingi came second in the region with 56.6 per cent.

Focused leadership

In 2015 when a similar poll was done, Mr Mvurya was sixth overall with a mean score of 71.7 per cent.

Mombasa’s Hassan Joho, who has been hailed for his focused leadership on the Covid-19 pandemic, came in third in this year’s poll with 55.8 per cent. In 2015, Mr Joho was position 12 overall with 67.1 per cent.

Mr John Mruttu, then Taita-Taveta governor, was position 16 with a mean score of 64.8 per cent.

In the latest survey, Mr Mruttu’s successor, Governor Granton Samboja, registered a mean score of 44.6 per cent, while his Tana River counterpart Godhana Dhadho scored 42.9 per cent.

Last Thursday, Mr Samboja rejected the findings, arguing that they don’t reflect the reality in the county.

The pollster, he said, failed to take time to understand the dynamics behind the purported poor showing that they highlighted in their report.

“The national government failed to disburse funds to the county government during the financial period under review. We never received money for the entire quarter, compounding our efforts of catching up with the rest of the counties in implementing our development agenda,” Mr Samboja said.

Makueni’s rating

The biggest leap in performance was witnessed in Makueni — Eastern region. Governor Kivutha Kibwana registered nearly 15-point improvement in a span of five years.

In 2015, he scored 60.8 per cent. But this year, he scored 74.4 per cent to take the third overall and the best performer in the eight counties in Eastern.

Machakos’ Alfred Mutua came second with a 65.1 per cent rating. Though strong, this was a major slump from his performance five years ago, when he was ranked the best performing governor with a 79.4 rating for initiating development projects in his county within a short time.

Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki, a first-time governor, scored 62.6 per cent, placing his county on position eight overall — a major leap from position 30 that his predecessor Samwel Ragwa recorded in 2015.

In Eastern, Mr Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Mr Mohamed Kuti (Isiolo) are listed as the worst performers. Mr Murungi earned a mean score of 46.7 per cent to end up in position 38 overall, a major slump from his predecessor Peter Munya’s 64.5 per cent in 2015.

Mr Kuti’s performance was rated the worst in the region with a mean score of 46.5 — position 39 overall.

Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o, who took over as Kisumu governor in 2017, also registered a leap — he thrust the county from the 32nd position in 2015 under Jack Ranguma, to the fourth position. Prof Nyong’o scored a mean score of 65.9 per cent.

Second-term governors

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, who took over after Joyce Laboso’s death, also had a strong showing. He scored 60.6 per cent to be among the best performing county chiefs in Rift Valley region.

Despite being second-term governors, Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) were rated the worst performers in Rift Valley, scoring 38.7 per cent and 42.7 per cent respectively.

The surprise performer in the region was West Pokot John Lonyangapuo followed by Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Josephat Nanok (Turkana). Prof Lonyangapuo scored a mean of 64.2 per cent, Mr Mandago 63.5 per cent and Mr Nanok 62.5 per cent.

Marginal drop

Despite the strong showing, Mr Mandago’s new score was a marginal drop from what he scored five years ago, the same as Samuel Tunai (Narok).

In 2015, Mr Mandago got 64.7 per cent while Mr Tunai got 64.8 per cent, registering a major drop to 54.1 this year.

In Northern Eastern, Mandera’s Ali Roba remains the best performer with a 54.3 per cent. Garissa’s Ali Korane scored 49.3, while Wajir’s Abdi Muhamud scored the lowest in the region (46.3).