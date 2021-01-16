Where is Governor Lonyangapuo?

Leaders in West Pokot County have raised concerns about the health and whereabouts of Governor John Lonyangapuo, who has not been seen in public in the past three weeks.

Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, who is the county senator, said the absence of the governor and his deputy has left residents with a sense of power vacuum.

Deputy Governor Dr Nicholas Atudonyang, a neurosurgeon, has been absent for three years now, and is said to live in Texas, US.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation yesterday, Mr Poghisio said: “The family should communicate. This is a public figure and the county has closed down.”

Residents say they have not seen the governor since December 17,2020 and that he cannot be reached on phone.

Speculations have emerged that Prof Lonyangapuo might be ailing.

However, County Chief of Staff Elijah Kapelo yesterday said the governor is on leave.

“The governor went for Christmas holiday and some bit of annual leave. He was on radio on December 31, 2020 and he addressed the residents,” he said.

Political meetings

Mr Kapelo said Prof Lonyangapuo will be back in office by the end of next week.

Local politician Dennis Kapchok, popularly known as Mulmulwas, has faulted the county administration over its silence on the well-being of the county chief.

“Locals are wondering who is now in charge of the county in an acting capacity,” said Mr Kapchok.

Before he went away from the public limelight, Governor Lonyangapuo conducted a series of political meetings across the county.

The last time he addressed the media was on December 16 during a function in Tapach ward where he was distributing modern dairy cows to boost milk production in the county.

The following day he attended an elders meeting in Kanyarkwa and Sarmach areas. Later in the evening he joined Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC) fraternity at a farewell dinner for outgoing UN Resident Coordinator Siddharth Chatterjee at the residence of the Swiss Ambassador in Nairobi.

Effective services

Mr Kapchok, who spoke to the press in Kapenguria yesterday, said there is anxiety in the county as residents are not getting effective services, adding that development has been affected.

“The county government should issue an official position on the governor. Lonyangapuo is hard-working and loved by the people,” he said. “This is a big challenge because people are not getting services. The issue should be addressed.”

However, Mr Kapelo said county operations have not been grounded. “When someone is on leave, it does not mean he is not working. The cabinet is there and things are running as usual. As we speak, I am in the office and the cabinet is in a meeting... the governor is currently at our Nairobi liaison office; he is okay.”

okakai@ke.nationmedia.com; onyangooluoch85@gmail.com