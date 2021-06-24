West Pokot residents protest over poor drainage systems

The poor drainage system in Makutano township, West Pokot county. Residents have protested over the lack of sewerage system.
 

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Residents of Makutano and Kapenguria towns in West Pokot County are up in arms over the poor drainage system in the area, which they said was a threat to their health.

