West Pokot MCAs impeach Speaker on abuse of office claims

West Pokot County Assembly

From left: Lawyer Eric Naibei, West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Catherine Mukenyang and nominated MCA Elijah Kasheusheu speak to journalists on September 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

Members of the West Pokot County Assembly have impeached Speaker Catherine Mukenyang, accusing her of violating the Constitution and the law, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.