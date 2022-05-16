West Pokot loses second MCA in a span of one month

West Pokot County has lost a second MCA in a span of one month.

Lelan Ward Representative Johnston Lokato died on Saturday night at Kapenguria Referral Hospital after a sudden and short illness.

According to Mr Lokato's son Jamlick Lokato, his father felt unwell at noon on Saturday and was rushed to hospital and later discharged.

“We took him to Lylyon Nursing Home, where he was treated, and he later returned to the house at 4pm. He had felt better and was even following up on DP William Ruto’s running mate process. At around 7.30pm he got worse and we took him to Kapenguria County hospital,” said Jamlick Lokato.

Speaking to the Nation, Hezron Pilato, a neighbour who escorted him to hospital, said the soft-spoken member of the county assembly (MCA) complained of chest pains and was put on oxygen.

"He was in his ward the whole day campaigning. He fell sick in the afternoon and was rushed to hospital. The doctors told us he was suffering from pneumonia, then later in the evening we were told Mzee's condition had worsened and he died while on an oxygen machine," he said.

A father of six, Mr Lokato was elected in 2017 as an independent candidate and was set to defend his seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, an affiliate party in the Kenya Kwanza alliance in the August 9 General Election.

Mr Lokato, a former teacher, was nominated to the West Pokot County Assembly by ODM in 2013. He joins the list of UDA candidates who have died recently.

West Pokot lost Sekerr MCA Thomas Ng’olesya just three weeks ago. He was the majority leader in the county assembly and was vying for the Sigor parliamentary seat.

MCAs and staff are meeting this week to make funeral arrangements.

Mourning the demise of Mr Lokato, County Assembly Speaker Catherine Mukenyang called it unfortunate and a big blow to the county.

“The West Pokot County Assembly had lost one of its members barely a month after demise of the majority leader,” she said.

"He was pronounced dead at Kapenguria County Referral Hospital after a short illness. He was healthy and he actively campaigned to defend his seat."

Speaker Mukenyang said Mr Lokato was a humble leader who contributed greatly in debates. He was also a member of the county assembly’s Finance Committee.

"His body has been moved to Crystal Cottage Morgue in Kitale awaiting a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death," she said.

West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio mourned the death of the MCA, saying it was shocking and difficult to understand.

"The Munyuny family and County Assembly as well as the Lelan people have lost a great leader. May God grant you His grace. Rest in Peace Shemeji Lokato,” he said.