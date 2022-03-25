West Pokot farmers benefit from donation of maize seeds

The West Pokot County government has distributed 381 tonnes (381,000kg) of certified maize seeds to farmers as the planting season begins, amid fears of looming hunger in the region if crops fail.

The seeds were distributed in all 20 wards and will cover about 88,100 acres.

It comes after the region witnessed total crop failure in the last planting season due to drought.

Speaking on Wednesday at the launch of the programme at the Makutano stadium, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said farmers experienced 85 percent crop failure following the drought last year, which resulted in food shortages.

Relief food

He emphasised the need to plan early, saying it would help residents avoid dependency on relief food.

“We have been dependent on relief food supplies from the government since independence. The coronavirus has made us look at life differently,” he said.

The governor told residents to get busy on their farms, directing a “farm lockdown” and noting that early mitigation measures could cushion them from hunger at the end of the year.

“The planting season is on and we don’t want our people to die of hunger a few months to come. We don’t want to see people idling in groups engaging in propaganda within town. They have big farms where they can spend time working,” he said.

Governor Lonyangapuo said he will continue supporting farmers, adding that he will not be derailed by politicians from implementing his manifesto.

Support locals

"Go and plant in the right season. Plough your farms and wait for rain before planting. There are politicians who have time to spread lies over my projects and are not doing anything to support locals," he said.

Although the maize seeds will not be sufficient for all the farmers, he said, the most vulnerable will benefit.

“Not everybody will get the maize seeds. We shall only give to those in need like widows, the elderly, the disabled and only youths with farms. They should listen to advice from agricultural officers and follow all the precautions given out on Covid-19,” Prof Lonyangapuo said.

A team of agricultural officers, chiefs and other county administrators has been created to help in distributing the seeds, he said.

He urged farmers to make sure they plant seeds that were tested according to the soil type and climate of the area.

“We have given out varieties of seeds from Kenya Seed Company like H520, 4,000 bales; H64, 2,650 bales; H6213, 1,715 bales; H624, 1,300 bales; total 10,000 bales. Every farmer will get two packets of 2kg to be planted on half an acre. Those who buy must consult the Ministry of Agriculture,” he said.