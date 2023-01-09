West Pokot County on the spot after fire tragedy in Makutano town

Traders in Makutano town, West Pokot county are counting losses following a fire that razed down their premises and destroyed property worth millions on Sunday.

Among the premises razed down were boutiques, shops, bookshop stores, clothes stalls, hotels, wholesale shops, MPesa shops, phone accessories shops, food kiosks, salons, electrical shops and a Safaricom outlet.

Following the incident, traders who were unable to save their investments have threatened to sue the county government over negligence, noting that there was no serviceable fire fighting machine in the county.

The angry traders questioned where the county extinguisher vehicle was, accusing County government officials of giving many excuses.

Cause has not been established

Kapenguria OCPD Kipkoech Kirui said the cause of the fire has not been established and police are investigating its cause.

“Most of the shops were closed and the owners have not come to us,” he said.

He said more than ten shops were razed down in the inferno.

Police officers visited the scene and found members of the public trying to put off the fire which had spread to 14 neighboring shops.

A trader who sells mattress and back to school items, Ms Mary Nyokabi said the fire broke at 0930 hours.

“We spotted the smoke and mattresses were burning,” she said. She said she lost everything in her shop in property worth Shs 2 million shillings.

“I saved nothing. I had taken a loan of Sh1 million shillings from Kenya Commercial Bank and Sh300,000 from Cooperative Bank,” she said.

Looters

It was double tragedy as looters took advantage of the inferno to loot from the burning premises.

A victim, Peter Wafula said he lost property worth millions and is among traders who want the county government to compensate them.

“All our property has been destroyed and we want the county to help us. I have lost more money. I arrived at the work station to find everything burnt to ashes,” said Mr Wafula.

Appeal

Nominated Member of County Assembly Elijah Kasheusheu who visited the affected traders called on the government to help them.

Mr Kashesheu said the traders had to put out the fire on their own. “The fire fighting machine got into an accident and it is being repaired in Kitale,” he said.

“These people depend on their businesses. This is a big tragedy. The government has not been responding early to disasters in this area,” he said, further calling on security agencies to investigate the cause of the fire.