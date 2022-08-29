UDA, KUP face off in Kacheliba, Pokot South parliamentary elections

Voting kicked off smoothly in Kacheliba and Pokot South constituencies on Monday morning as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) faced off with the Kenya Union Party in a battle for West Pokot County.

Although turnout was low, no hitches were reported on Monday morning, with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) deploying tractors to help with rescue services and transporting poll materials and personnel ahead of the elections.

Rescue plan

The tractors are stationed in strategic areas and are meant to rescue vehicles that may be overwhelmed by the rough terrain.

“The region is rugged with muddy roads and when it rains, the tractors will come in handy to transport poll materials and personnel. At the moment, there are three tractors on standby,” said Kacheliba Returning Officer Wilson Kipchumba.

He spoke at Holy Cross Boys School on Sunday while distributing ballot materials.

“This is a banditry-prone zone but we are hoping tranquillity prevails so that the polls can go on uninterrupted and locals can get to exercise their civic duty,” he said.

The election, originally slated for August 9, was postponed by the IEBC following a mix-up of photos and names of candidates on ballot papers.

UDA dominates

UDA, the party of President-Elect William Ruto, has bagged the governor and senator seats, and nine members of the county assembly. It also won the Kapenguria and Sigor parliamentary seats, with its rival in the county, KUP, securing the woman representative seat.

Former Governor John Lonyangapuo, the KUP party leader, lost his bid for a second term to former Governor Simon Kachapin, the county’s pioneer governor.

In Kacheliba constituency, voters are casting their ballots at 224 polling centres in Alale, Kasei, Suam, Kodich, Kapchok and Kiwawa wards.

“We have 51,146 registered voters and since it is only one ballot, we are optimistic the results from the polling stations will arrive as early as 7pm, if all goes well,” Mr Kipchumba said.

The race features incumbent Mark Lomunokol, who is defending his seat on a UDA ticket, and former deputy governor Titus Lotee of KUP and John Lodinyo of Kanu.

Voters queuing to vote at Shongen Primary School polling station in Kacheliba constituency on Monday August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Two-horse race

It has been billed as a two-horse race between Mr Lomunokol and Mr Lotee, who was deputy governor during Mr Kachapin’s stint as West Pokot governor. Mr Lomunokol is seeking a third term.

Political pundits say it will be an uphill task for KUP to win more seats in today’s election, for the simple reason that its candidates are seen as rebels who betrayed Dr Ruto in his presidential bid in this year’s General Election.

In the August 9 polls, Dr Ruto of Kenya Kwanza received 109,944 votes in West Pokot, while Azimio la Umoja One Kenya’s Raila Odinga bagged 63,092.

In Pokot South constituency, Dr Ruto garnered 28,825 votes against Mr Odinga’s 13,774. In Kacheliba constituency, Dr Ruto received 24,445 votes against Mr Odinga’s 16,767.

Voters queue to vote at Parua Primary School polling station in Pokot South Constituency in West Pokot County August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

In Pokot South, the UDA candidate is former West Pokot County Assembly majority leader Simon Kalekem, who will face off with the incumbent David Pkosing of KUP. Also in the race is former principal secretary James Tekoo, an independent candidate.

UDA not taking chances

On Friday, the Kenya Kwanza brigade, led by Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagwa, Mr Kachapin, Kapenguria MP-elect Samuel Moroto crisscrossed the two constituencies to drum up support for UDA candidates.

Another team led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator-elect Kipchumba Murkomen, West Pokot Senator-elect Julius Murgor and Sigor MP-elect Peter Lochakapong campaigned separately, urging residents not to elect ‘Ruto rebels’.

Mr Kachapin urged voters in the two constituencies to vote for UDA candidates, calling Mr Pkosing and Mr Lotee rebels who are working against Dr Ruto.

“Pkosing and Lotee have got themselves on the wrong side of history. Vote where the government is and don’t vote for leaders in the opposition. We need development,” said Mr Kachapin.

Lonyangapuo appeal

Mr Lonyangapuo, on the other side, urged residents to vote for KUP candidates so that his party could be strengthened.

“I lost my seat, but I want KUP to continue being strong,” he said.

Mr Moroto and Mr Lochakapong have vowed to ensure that no KUP candidate wins the remaining seats.

"We'll work with government"

Mr Pkosing, a third-term legislator, claimed there was a sinister motive for postponing the elections in their constituencies, promising to work with the government of the day if reelected.

“We are willing to work with the President-elect, but we have cartels like Murkomen who have barred us. I have assiduously worked for my people and I hope that I will be reelected,” appealed Mr Pkosing.

In Kacheliba, Mr Lomunokol, a member of the UDA national council, is seeking the seat for the third time. He was elected under the Party of Development and Reforms before switching to UDA.