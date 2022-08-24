Two die in accident involving an ambulance in Kapenguria

Two people died on the spot and three others were injured in a grisly road accident involving an ambulance and a motorcycle on the Kapenguria-Makutano road in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, on Wednesday.

The ambulance ferrying a patient and a health worker was heading from Turkwel to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital.

The two and the driver suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where they are recuperating.

“They are in stable condition,” said Kapenguria OCPD Kipkoech Kipkurui.

The crash happened at midday near the governor’s residence.

The motorcycle rider had one pillion passenger.

The motorcycle was heading from Kapenguria to Makutano. Mr Kipkurui said the driver was speeding on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with the oncoming ambulance.

“The rider of the motorcycle and the passenger died on the spot,” he said.

He cautioned boda boda riders about reckless driving, urging them to observe road rules and undergo relevant training.

The ambulance and the motorcycle were towed to the Kapenguria Police Station as investigations began. The bodies were taken to the Kapenguria County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Following the accident, Mr Kipkurui said there is a need to erect speed bumps on roads in the area.