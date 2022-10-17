Transport paralysed in West Pokot as matatu operators protest police bribe demands

Transport on the Makutano-Kacheliba-Alale route that connects to the Uganda border in West Pokot has been paralysed for four days after matatu operators downed their tools, protesting police actions.

The operators accuse officers of constantly demanding bribes from them, not considering the hard economic times.

Officers from Kacheliba sub-county have been accused of arresting PSV operators and impounding their vehicles on trumped-up charges whenever they decline to pay bribes.

Fed up with these actions, the operators staged demonstrations on Saturday, vowing to withdraw services from the route until their grievances are resolved.

The protests have put the police officers in the area in the spotlight, coming after residents and local leaders, led by West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor and Sigor MP Peter Lokachapong, the officers’ actions were illegal and violated traffic and transportation rules.

Rev Murgor wants the officers investigated. “We need to know the truth concerning the matter,” he said.

Transfer officers

Mr Lochakong called for the transfer of the officers involved. “This is not right. You cannot arrest all the youths because you want bribes,” he said.

“If you are not comfortable with your salary just surrender the job. Hustlers are looking for money and if they are chased from the road, where will they go?”

Operators now want to meet with the authorities in the region to air their grievances.

“We need traffic officers on the road, not the OCPD. We are forced to give out more than Sh500 every other day,” they said, referring to the Alale police division commander.

“OCPD Alale must go because he takes all the vehicles to the police station when we refuse to pay bribes,” claimed Joash Ondieki, a matatu driver.

Rajab Lodomo, the chairperson of matatu operators on that route, accused the police of exploiting them.

“We cover over 190km and we are working at a loss,” he said.

Amounts claimed

They claimed the drivers of 60 vehicles had each recently given Sh500 that the officers demanded.

“We recently gave Sh30,000 for 60 vehicles, each Sh500, and they are again demanding more before the month lapses. We have other responsibilities and fuel prices are still high. We want to know if the police are paid salaries,” Mr Lodomo said.

“We drive people’s vehicles and we are not making any profit. Why do police impound parked vehicles that have no passengers,” asked driver Shaban Wafula.