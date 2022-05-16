Shame of Miskwony primary school pupils learning under trees

Pupils at Miskwony Primary School in Riwo ward, Kapenguria constituency, West Pokot County, take their lessons under trees, struggling with morning chills and enduring the scorching afternoon sun.

This is because six classrooms damaged by strong winds in March have not been repaired.

The roofs of the classrooms were blown away and damaged buildings have not been renovated.

Only 105 of the school’s registered 413 learners reported back for the first term, while others either transferred or dropped out.

Parents and teachers are now appealing to area leaders and the Ministry of Education to intervene.

They have suggested closing down the school until it is rehabilitated.

Headteacher James Matolo said the wind damage happened while pupils were on holiday.

“Six classes and three toilets were destroyed. Many pupils have come to check the situation and decided to go to other schools,” he said.

The strong winds also damaged books and desks and it has become difficult to implement the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), Mr Matolo said.

“The damage to classrooms disrupted the pace of covering the syllabus. Learning has been adversely affected after classrooms were destroyed,” he said.

Miskwony primary school pupils learning under a tree. Only 105 of the school’s registered 413 learners reported back for the first term, while others either transferred or dropped out due to the harsh learning conditions. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

The head teacher urged the government to construct new permanent classrooms.

He expressed fears that unless the classrooms are fixed, many more learners may not return to the school next term when the rainy season kicks in.

“Sometimes we are forced to stop teaching whenever the winds start blowing. Pupils are exposed to health risks because the area is windy and dusty. Pupils cannot concentrate on their studies because the sun is very hot. This is what we deal with every day when we come to school,” he said.

He said he had reported the damage to the office of the sub-county education officer but nothing has been done.

“I decided to take my grievances to the county education office. I submitted my report and I am waiting for their response. I ask the county government and other well-wishers to help us construct permanent classrooms,” he said.

School board chairman Thomas Lotudo appealed for help from the county government, the Education ministry and donors.

“We have informed the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) management and the county government in vain. Nowadays they don’t pick up our calls,” he said

Paul Pyego, a parent, decried the state of the school buildings and called for speedy renovations.

“In which Kenya are we? The President should know this. The school was built in 1980 and nothing has been constructed since,” he said.

Mercy Chepchumba, a Standard Seven pupil, said learners were suffering.

“This is how we have been learning for more than two months now. Each time the headteacher senses it is going to rain, he tells us to go home. We cannot wait in the rain because our clothes will be wet. So, we usually run home,” she said.

“We are not always happy when it rains, because it means our learning for that day prematurely ends. There is a lot of water in classrooms.”

She said they are not shielded from the harsh weather when learning under trees.