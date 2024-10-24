Residents accuse security officers of bombing livestock in West Pokot

Multi-agency security officers engaged in a security operation in North Rift banditry hotspots are on the spot over shooting and bombing of livestock along the West Pokot-Turkana border, with locals demanding investigations.

Last week, livestock were killed at Amolem village in West Pokot County, and locals have implicated security forces.

Locals killed two people from Kainuk town in Turkana County who came to pick up carcass at Masol.

Peter Loriwo, a herder who has lost his entire herd of 50 cows in the last two years in this manner, wants the Ministry of Interior to investigate the bombings as reported by locals and loop in the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

"That was my only source of income and now I have nothing. I travelled to the ranch to look for pasture and water, and they killed my cows. That is not right,” he said.

Locals claim a group of herders were looking after cattle when they were attacked by security officers in last week’s incident.

The attack has sparked tension along the West Pokot and Turkana border points, affecting grazing livestock at Lokor, Napip, Kaakong, KWS, Lotapat, Kalemorock, and Kadengo’ia areas.

A security officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said that herders tried to shoot at the security team while hiding inside the livestock, prompting the officers to bomb the areas.

This is the third time animals have been killed since a security operation started two years ago, with security forces being implicated for bombing livestock grazing on the ranches with live bullets and explosives to force illegal herders to flee.

The relationship between the multi-agency team conducting the security operation in West Pokot County with locals has been frosty, with the two parties engaging in confrontations.

Masol Chief Stephen Lomong’in confirmed to Nation.Africa the killing of the animals by the security team and two people by locals.

“The security officers have drones and they saw armed young men who were looking after cattle and they attacked them using a grenade bomb. Youths in this area are always armed to protect their livestock and deal with enemies,” he said.

He said tension was building up in the area after the killing of the cows and the two boys from Turkana County.

Sources told Nation.Africa security forces consider armed herders as suspected bandits who hide inside the herds of livestock to evade arrest, hence the decision to bomb them.

Pokot elders have raised concern over the killing of the animals, saying it is causing tensions and provoking the community.

“The government should not shoot and kill cows. Cows should be respected. They would rather take the animals and sell them than kill them. This is about destroying the livelihoods of pastoral communities and spreading terror and they need to be held accountable for these crimes,” said John Muok, the chairperson of the Pokot Council of Elders.

“It appears the military officers don’t want to see cattle. The government should come out clear on the matter. The police should not be brutal and merciless,” he said.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin too condemned the killing of livestock and accused the police of employing unlawful means to evict herders from the grazing fields.

“It is deeply troubling that while leaders from neighbouring counties are working hard to foster peaceful coexistence along the border, security forces are resorting to violence against livestock which is the primary livelihood of locals, rather than using lawful and constructive means to engage them. We demand an immediate investigation and accountability from the Government, alongside compensation for the losses suffered,” he said.

Last year, three people from the Sarmach area were killed in a grenade bombing in Lochacha village by the security team from the Loyapat security camp undertaking a security operation in the region.

Others were seriously injured for allegedly having illegal guns, resulting in retaliatory attacks and animosity among neighbouring communities, and bad blood between locals and the security teams.

In 2022, more than 200 herds of cattle from the Masol area were shot and killed by the security team while grazing in Kadeng’oi, Kaakong, and Lotapat villages along the Turkwel River in the neighbouring Turkana County. This saw major demonstrations held in Kapenguria town, led by area leaders.

Masol resident Eric Kalikwon said herders have been venturing deeper in search of pasture and water following the drought in the area, and in the process they have met with security officers engaging in conflict.

“We are not protected as Kenyan citizens,” he said.

Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong weighed in on the matter saying the government should compensate the herders who were injured.

“That is not a good strategy for fighting insecurity. Killing animals is not an answer. This is uncalled for and we shall not accept such acts. It is illegal to shoot cows. Cows are innocent. Why would anyone use a gun or grenade to kill livestock,” posed Mr Lochakapong.

“Livestock is their source of livelihood. The cattle in the county should be protected,” he said.

Sekerr Member of County Assembly Jane Mengich accused officers at Loyapat security camp of using excessive force on residents.

“The officer in charge of Loyapat security camp should be answerable. They should arrest the suspects and take them to court instead of killing them with their livestock,” she said, noting that the government has ignored cries from locals over the trend.

West Pokot County Commissioner Khalif Abdulahi said he is following up on the matter.