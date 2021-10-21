School feeding scheme fights malnutrition and promotes enrolment

Young learners in West Pokot County have benefited from 5,500kg of porridge flour worth Sh10 million from the county government to curb malnutrition and hunger and promote school enrolment.

The feeding programme targeting Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres started three years ago.

It targets young learners to boost enrolment.

Every child will be served a cup of porridge in the morning and after classes each day.

The porridge flour is meant for 503 ECDE centres.

The nutritious flour has various minerals to fight malnutrition among children.

West Pokot is one of the counties with a high malnutrition rate and the programme aims to address the challenge of children failing to attend classes because of hunger.

The 2014 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey revealed that the county’s malnutrition rate stood at 45.9 percent, with many children suffering from chronic malnutrition due to food insecurity.

The Uwezo Kenya survey of 2014 showed that more than 60,000 children of school age in West Pokot were yet to join school and the number could have increased significantly in the past three years owing to the drought.

Children in far-flung areas are the worst-hit, with some ECDE centres earlier recording 20 percent attendance.

Children walk long distances to school and hunger is among the excuses parents give for stopping them from attending classes.

Governor John Lonyangapuo said early childhood education forms an integral part in providing a solid foundation for children in their onset years of education, saying the enriched porridge will motivate parents to send their children to school.

He said that hunger in West Pokot affects school children because of the drought in the area.

“The porridge meal is blended with highly nutritious 21 mineral components to boost nutrition levels among pupils. The porridge comprises corn, soya beans, sugar and fortifiers (vitamins and minerals),” he said.

He added that it will cover six months and will help increase enrolment and enhance retention levels.

Prod Lonyangapuo cautioned ECD teachers against taking the flour for their personal use, adding that they will be held accountable if any child is not served with a cup of porridge.

“Don’t use it too fast or sell it,” the governor warned.

He said his administration would ensure the programme is allocated more funds in the next financial year.

“The first years of a child's life set the stage for all future growth. Good nutrition plays a crucial role during the formative years when there's rapid brain development,” he said.

Education executive Jackson Yaralima said ECD enrolment was low in the county because many parents do not value early childhood education.

“The retention has been low because parents migrate with their children looking for pasture for their livestock. Many of the pupils don’t attend classes because their parents engage them in grazing livestock,” he said.

Parents commended the initiative, saying they had been hit hard by the drought and ECDE centres that offer lunch to pupils came in handy.

The governor noted that in the last planting season, crops in the area failed, leading to hunger.

“Crops withered but we don’t want parents to keep children at home because of hunger. Stunted growth is high in the county. We want others to embrace the programme. We have set up 1,200 ECDE centres. We have 800 primary schools,” he said.

He also urged parents to take their children to school.

“We shall invest and put in more money. We have employed 710 new ECDE teachers. We want to have two teachers in every ECDE centre,” he said.

He said enrolment had increased and officials were targeting the most vulnerable children.

Enrolment had risen to 120,000 since the inauguration of the programme, with 1,200 new ECDE centres opened.