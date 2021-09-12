Rains spark landslide fears as locals urged to move out

mudslides

A man leaps over a section of land affected by mudslides at Nyarkulian in West Pokot County on November 24, 2019.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

In scenes reminiscent of last year’s tragedy that left over 60 dead and hundreds displaced, heavy rains and flash floods are forcing panicked residents in Pokot South Sub-county out of their homes in search of safer grounds.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.