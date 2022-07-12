Politicians warned over campaigning at night

Politicians in West Pokot County have been warned against holding night meetings that could breach peace in the region ahead of the August 9 General Election.

County Police Commander Peter Kattam has raised concerns over increased flouting of campaign rules among candidates.

He warned politicians against campaigning past 6.30pm that they would be arrested and charged.

"We can't allow campaigns to go on overnight. Those spreading hate speech are being monitored. You better do the right thing before you are arrested," Mr Kattam said on Monday

He asked politicians to respect their colleagues while campaigning, saying authorities had witnessed incidents where politicians from different parties meet at one venue, resulting in chaos.

“Anything beyond 6.30pm is illegal and prosecutable. Anybody found will be arrested. One should notify the Officer Commanding Police Station [OCS] or report to any head of police in a nearby police station before holding any meeting. We don’t want more than two politicians to be in one area,” he said.

He warned politicians over incitement, adding that those who are found inciting their supporters will be arrested.

"We will arrest and charge them according to the election law. The youths should not be bribed to cause chaos. We will come for them," he said.

Mr Kattam said security had been beefed up along the Kenya-Uganda border and criminal gangs hovering around would be dealt with.

He also called on candidates to preach peace in their campaigns and not to cause chaos that could injure others.

“We must preach peace and shun incidents where candidates hire some youth to disrupt others. Those in authority too should be respected,” he said.