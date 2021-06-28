Pokot elders urge use of colonial-era maps to resolve tri-county border row

Pokot elders now want to use colonial-era maps to end the boundary dispute between West Pokot, Turkana and Baringo counties.

The land in question, which starts from Marich Pass, 194km from Lodwar through Kainuk, abuts the Turkwel river and is rich in fertile soil.

Areas around the disputed boundary include Amolem, Takaywa, Nyangaita, Alale, Lokiama, Ombolion, Kases, Lorogon and Kapedo on the Turkana and Baringo borders.

The elders, who claimed Pokots were pushed away from their ancestral land, have asked the national government to send surveyors to the area to identify beacons erected in the colonial period to help end boundary conflicts.

Led by former Kapenguria mayor Christopher Lonyala, the elders have called on the electoral body IEBC to draw the boundaries based on pre-independence borders.

“Many people have been killed in Kapedo … The 1984 operation (Lotirirr) in West Pokot left many killed, injured and displaced,” he said.

The State can reduce conflict by clarifying the demarcation lines, he said, leaving local administrators to thereafter sort out minor disputes over grazing rights and water points.

“The problem will always resurface after sometime if the government doesn’t demarcate the boundary between the two communities,” Mr Lonyala said.

“We don’t know where Kapedo is. The boundaries have been interfered with and now there is no clear map. We want the Land and settlement department to intervene. We were in Naivasha Province, Turkana is the Northern Frontier District.”

In a report to the Senate earlier this month, Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney declined to take a position on Kapedo, which is claimed by Baringo, West Pokot and Turkana counties.

“Kapedo is a centre on the common boundary (and its) expansion has spread to Turkana County, thus creating some confusion given that Kapedo itself is a reference for the boundary,” she said.

In their statement, the Pokot elders say politicians from the Pokot and Turkana communities are using the issue to incite locals to gain political mileage, thus failing development in the area.

“They have become warmongers. Elected leaders and those not elected have become a nuisance. We need the Global Positioning System (GPS) to come. Residents have suffered from problems created by politicians,” Mr Lonyala said, speaking on behalf of the elders.

“West Pokot District has been in the hands of the ministry since 2013. We are in the Karamoja cluster. We want them to draw a boundary from Moroto to Baringo.”

KVDA map

One of the contentious maps, which he says is to blame for the bad blood between the two communities, was drawn in 1992 by the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) to mark areas the agency wanted to develop.

It is this map, he reckons, that has been the cause of conflict and even derailed work at KenGen’s Turkwel power plant.

“When the boundaries were drawn, the chairman of the KVDA board was a Turkana. It is sad that the government uses this map as the official document,” he said.

Another elder, Musa Cheperer, alias Muyahudi, claimed that the whole Turkana South sub-county, including Lomelo, Lokor, Katilu and Lokichar, is in Pokot.

“Guns made Pokots vacate the area. Three years ago, I wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the boundary issue but he didn’t reply to my letter. Other areas like Lusuk, Loupe, Loima are in Pokot. We are ready to give out maps,” he said.