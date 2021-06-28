Pokot elders urge use of colonial-era maps to resolve tri-county border row

Cheparwas River in Kapedo

Cheparwas River in Kapedo, a resource believed to be one of the resources in contention leading to fight over boundary.

Photo credit: File | Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

Pokot elders now want to use colonial-era maps to end the boundary dispute between West Pokot, Turkana and Baringo counties.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Irish Potato rules are punitive, say farmers

  2. PRIME Turkana catches up on touch-free handwashing following Covid fears

  3. 2 Israelis, Kenyan held 4 days over child trafficking

  4. PRIME Court allows Eldoret Express to evict squatters

  5. Alarm as stunted growth plagues Northern Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.