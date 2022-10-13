Pokot elders seek state help with peacebuilding initiative

Pokot elders have embarked on a peacebuilding initiative in insecurity-prone parts of the North Rift region and are seeking government facilitation, including allowances.

The elders plan to engage in frequent peace caravans in a bid to tame rising insecurity in the troubled Kerio Valley.

This comes in the wake of runaway insecurity where banditry and cattle rustling have resurfaced.

The elders, who met on Wednesday in Kapenguria, want the Kenya Kwanza government to double its efforts to counter insecurity and incorporate them in peacebuilding in hotspot areas.

“We need resources like vehicles, food and allowances so that we can move in all warring communities. We must end the fighting that has undermined development projects in the region,” said John Muok, the Pokot council of elder’s chairperson.

“Many areas in West Pokot are safe. We need to go and sleep in the bush talking to the youths. We will not get peace if we go for a day and go back after a year,” said the former paramount chief.

Curse perpetrators

The elders added that they need to curse the perpetrators of the vices in the region.

“There is nothing that will defeat elders. We need to meet with all elders from the Pokot, Marakwet, Turkana and Samburu communities. We need to have one peace committee to spearhead peace in the region,” said elder Masta Lokailes Krop.

More than 150 people have died in the last one year and many others displaced from their homes, with hundreds of livestock stolen. In the latest incident, 11 people, including eight police officers, a local chief and two civilians, were killed in Turkana East two weeks ago.

Diminishing pasture and water resources, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, political incitement, disputes over land and ethnic boundaries, the absence of adequate state security and the commercialisation of cattle raiding have been cited as some of the causes of insecurity.

Inter-community dialogue

The elders-led initiative, they said, seeks to create a platform for inter-community dialogue on issues that promote conflict with a view to finding amicable solutions.

“Forceful disarmament in the region has never worked and it is a waste of time. We need dialogue to have long-lasting peace,” said Mr Muok.

Peace has returned in the region apart from a few border points, the elders said.

Mr Krop noted that there is a need to determine the boundaries between the warring communities.

“We want President William Ruto to intervene in the matter and make sure the boundary issue is resolved,” said Mr Krop.

The elders urged communities to drop outdated cultural practices that have undermined development in pastoralist areas and instead embrace peace and education.