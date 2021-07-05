Fear grows as bandits target peace ambassadors in Kerio Valley

Fear has gripped the Kerio Valley region amid concerns that recent bandit attacks now seem to target local peace ambassadors seeking to maintain harmony between the Pokot and Marakwet communities.

Though it was the first incident where peace committee members had been targeted, peace ambassadors are now a worried lot following the fresh attacks.

Two peace committee members, Losokolian Chepusa and Domoruk Chepusa, were gunned down in the past week in Chesegon, a volatile area on the West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet border.

Benjamin Lokorem, the peace coordinator in Koukow, was also killed.

Last month, leaders and residents from the Pokot and Marakwet communities had publicised a list of shame of 10 bandits terrorising people in the area.

Sigor peace committee coordinator Kevin Moutich has now asked the government to intervene and maintain what has been two years of peace in the area.

“Last week, Apele Lorukon was attacked by a known bandit in Sapulimoi. The government should come for these bandits as they are putting people’s lives in danger after they were unmasked in public,” he said.

Mr Moutich reckoned the problem lies with security teams, which he said also seem to fear bandits.

“We need a crackdown on all gangs in the area. The peace committee comprises 10 members from each community,” he said.

Killed in broad daylight

Jimmy Gor, the Christian Impact Mission representative in the Kerio Valley, condemned the incidents targeting peace ambassadors.

He singled out an agricultural champion, Samuel Loserokow, who was killed in the Kolowa area in Baringo County in broad daylight while on his farm.

“The guy was already a picture of transformation, having been a reformed warrior. It is unfortunate that such a great model would die as a result of revenge attacks,” Mr Gor noted.

A peace committee member from Tiaty sub-county, Luka Eyer, said that recently they were roughed up and injured by youths in a peace meeting after returning stolen livestock.

“We were beaten up with Apele who is nursing injuries on his head. Our lives are now in danger. Our families are not safe. After the names were mentioned, we have become targets. We are not trained and we have no capacity to deal with criminals. We have no guns,” said Mr Eyer, complaining that the police were too slow in their response.

He added: “You inform them about a criminal, then they ask many questions. Chiefs, peace committees and police need to work together.”

Shock

Noah Kiptoo, the chairman of the Chesegon border committee, who represented the Marakwet community in a 2019 peace deal, expressed shock over new bandit attacks and cattle rustling activities.

“Peace committees from both communities were scheduled to meet regularly to restore peace but our efforts have been thwarted by bandits because we have been returning stolen livestock,” he said.

Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong urged the government to bring back armed police reservists in the area.

“The government should bring back the reservists because it was an important force in maintaining peace in the region,” he said.

However, Pokot Central Deputy County Commissioner Were Simiyu poured cold water on the claims, saying that the killing of a peace ambassador was accidental, as part of what are believed to have been retaliatory attacks.

On Saturday, Pokot and Marakwet leaders held a peace meeting in Chesegon and tasked elders and peace committee members to conduct a traditional ceremony by the name “lapai” to curse bandits.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya is expected to visit the area, but the date has not been confirmed.