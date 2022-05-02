ODM will not field governor, MP candidates in West Pokot

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) will not field gubernatorial and parliamentary candidates in West Pokot County, save for the woman rep and member of county assembly seats.

The party resolved to support other Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition member parties for the seats. They include Kenya Union Party (KUP), Kanu, Jubilee and the Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K).

ODM has issued certificates to its nominees, with Rhodah Rotino getting clearance for the county woman rep seat.

On Sunday, West Pokot County ODM party chairman Joseph Akoule defended the decision not to field candidates for some of the seats, saying it was meant to allow the rest of the parties in the Azimio coalition room to field their own.

“Because we are all in the coalition party of Azimio, we will not field candidates for the governor and senator seats. We don’t want our coalition parties to bring issues later. We have only one presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, whom we are campaigning for,” he said.

Mr Akoule, who is also the Azimio la Umoja presidential coordinator in the county, said the coalition has embarked on peaceful campaigns and is determined to deliver votes for Mr Odinga.

“This is the time and if we want to save ourselves, let's vote for Raila. We are ready from Naita to Tiaty and even Uganda to vote for Raila Odinga,” he said, urging locals to vote for the ODM leader in the August polls.

“In the last elections, Raila Odinga garnered 58,000 votes in the county without campaigning. This time round we shall get more. We are ready as ODM and we shall make sure Raila Odinga becomes the fifth President in 2022,” he stated.

Ms Rotino promised to support young people, women and the disabled if elected.