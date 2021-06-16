ODM strengthening North Rift base ahead of 2022 polls

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks during the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile at his Mbui Nzau home in Makueni County on June 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

The ODM party has started strengthening its base in the North Rift in plans to beat Kanu and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) parties ahead of 2022 polls.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.