ODM strengthening North Rift base ahead of 2022 polls

The ODM party has started strengthening its base in the North Rift in plans to beat Kanu and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) parties ahead of 2022 polls.

Officials in the county have begun a massive popularisation and registration of members campaign.

They said that they are putting in place measures to ensure the region fully backs former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The county is perceived to be a Kanu zone but also under the control of Deputy President William Ruto.

The ODM party officials, led by women’s league leader Rodah Katalai, have told Kanu and UDA supporters in the region to be ready for a bruising battle.

Speaking to the press yesterday in Kapenguria, the officials, who are calling on Mr Odinga to visit the area and open ODM offices, said they have started massive recruitment of members.

Ms Katalai said that they have laid down strategies to increase grassroots membership in the region.

“We want to take over power. We shall hit the ground in every ward to make sure we get more slots in the county assembly and deliver a good percentage of votes nationally ,”she said. “We want to change the narrative of ODM in this county.”

Ms Katalai also pointed out that they are behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and are optimistic that the Court of Appeal will bring it back.

“BBI will be back. We are ready to go for the referendum and we shall get more funds to counties so that rural women can benefit,” she said.