Mulmulwas gets last laugh on Lonyangapuo

Dennis Ruto Kapchok, of the “kijana fupi round, Mulmulwas” fame, says he has had the last laugh after West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo failed to recapture his seat in last week’s elections.

In a video clip that went viral in 2019, Prof Lonyangapuo, in a public rant, described Mr Kapchok, a jobless young man in West Pokot, as “kijana fupi round, Mulmulwas”.

"Kijana fupi amenona round, huwezi jua tumbo ni wapi, mgongo ni wapi, Mulmulwas...Hana kazi… Hana kazi,” meaning a short person with a round figure. The words were directed at Mr Kapchok, then a constant critic of Prof Lonyangapu’s administration.

The governor made the comments as he raised concerns about his absentee deputy Nicholas Atudonyang, who he said was rarely seen in the county and worked abroad.

Dennis Ruto Kapchok, aka Mulmulwas. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

Now, Mr Kapchok, aka Mulmulwas, gives credit to the ‘Mulmulwas movement’ for sending Prof Lonyangapuo parking.

According to Mr Kapchok, Prof Lonyangapuo laughed at him and now they are sailing in the same boat. He says that he is happy that both he and the outgoing governor are now jobless.

“He is also going home without a job like me,” said the holder of a bachelor's degree in education arts.

Mr Kapchok, an activist and politician, contested under the Safina party and lost in the West Pokot senator race in this year’s elections. He received 3,133 votes, finishing last. The race was won by former Kapenguria MP Julius Murgor (UDA), who garnered 72,901 votes.

He said he could not stand the waves of bigger parties and the competition was stiff.

“The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party did not give me a chance in the nominations, but I didn’t complain. I didn’t get the right party. Residents have told me that the next one will be mine. I am a young, vibrant, energetic, educated, skilled Kenyan, but like any other youth I am jobless,” he said.

A former high school teacher, Mr Kapchok vied for the Lelan ward representative seat in 2017 but lost. He claims Prof Lonyangapuo campaigned against him because they were both in Kanu then, with the governor choosing to support his rival.

He said he is back to job-hunting after the latest failed attempt at the Senate seat, and is open to job opportunities in the county or elsewhere in the country.

"I am a very competent Kenyan and I am ready to serve in any capacity. If I get a job whether at the county or national level, I will serve Kenyans well,” he said, expressing hope that his political star will shine brighter someday.

“I have a family that depends on me. I would like to serve Kenyans. The community depends on me,” he said. “A majority of residents know that I am competent. I am still young and I will come back later,” he said.

While conceding defeat at the Mtello hall last week, Prof Lonyangapuo said his successor, Mr Kachapin, didn’t disturb him, but he cited Mr Kapchok as one critic who made hell for him.

“Mulmulwas made my job hard in the county,” he said.

Welcoming Prof Lonyangapup to join him in the jobless corner, Mr Kapchok said: “I have been seeking a job for the last five years but he has a heavier burden than mine. He has been a governor and many people will depend on him.

“Let him come, I will show him how to survive without a job because I have experience and it is not easy.”

He said Prof Lonyangapuo had failed to give him a job when he was county boss.

“I saw failings in his leadership and I started criticising him. He was a dictator and a lone ranger. In governance, you ought to bring together the county assembly and the executive. His deputy, who doubled as the Health county executive member, ran away and went back to Texas and many things were messed up,” Mr Kapchok claimed.

“He sacked many workers during the transition that were employed by the first governor. I petitioned the Senate and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). He was arrested and after that he described me in a bad manner. We reconciled, but he never gave me a job,” he said.

He said he had no personal issue with the outgoing governor and his only problem was governance.

“He didn’t take my wife, shamba or cow. Kachapin was the first governor and he served people very well,” he said.

As he did with Prof Lonyangapuo, he said he would not hesitate to criticise Mr Kachapin’s administration if it does not do what he expects.

Meanwhile, he asked President-elect William Ruto and Mr Kachapin or any of the 47 governors to be kind enough and give him a job.

“Ruto gave me a job but I was not ready because at that time I was defending my people over forceful evictions. I didn’t want to be seen as if I was being silenced,” he said.