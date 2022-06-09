Maize farmers want MOU with government on maize prices

Maize farmers in the North Rift region, the country’s bread basket, want to sign a memorandum of understanding with the government on producer prices before the harvest season.

The farmers from West Pokot and Trans Nzoia counties want the government to set the prices in advance to enable them to plan their planting programme.

Led by their chairman Richard Mwareng, the farmers said the MOU would enable them to estimate the revenue they would earn from their acreage under the crop.

“We need to make an agreement with the government to know the value of farm inputs we require for our farms,” he said.

Mr Mwareng said offering farmers better maize prices would benefit the country.

“We need better rewards for our hard work. We have a lot on our shoulders because we need to pay school fees for our children,” he said.

He said farmers comprise a large part of Kenya's population and reside in rural areas and empowering them would boost the country’s development.

“Farmers clean up their equipment after harvest each year. This year, some are also polishing their resumes,” he said.

He reiterated that the low prices farmers get for their crops don’t cover business costs.

He expressed fears that maize imports from Uganda would flood the market and further complicate their woes.

“Most farmers are still holding onto last season’s stocks worth millions of shillings. The government should weed out cartels in the market chain instead of punishing genuine farmers by delaying payments,” he said.

Benjamin Moilem, another farmer, said they had been approached by millers but had disagreed on the price.

“The millers want to exploit us by offering between Sh1,200 and Sh1,500 per 90kg bag, but we want Sh3,600 per bag,” he said.