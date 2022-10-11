Lonyangapuo denies aid for 2019 landslide victims was mismanaged

Former West Pokot governor John Lonyangapuo has rubbished claims by his successor Simon Kachapin that he hid humanitarian aid meant for flood and landslide victims at his official residence.

Floods and landslides in 2019 killed over 50 people, including children, and displaced thousands in Nyarkulian, Tamkal and Parua villages.

Mr Kachapin now alleges that much of the aid from donors was never delivered.

He claimed the aid has been lying at the governor's residence all these years. The items include clothing, water tanks and mattresses.

Other items, Mr Kachapin claimed, were stolen and diverted to other uses and genuine victims of the floods did not benefit.

Governor's residence

Last week, he took journalists to the governor’s residence in Kapenguria and showed them the items.

“It was a shame for Lonyangapuo to act in such a manner. It is disheartening, appalling and despicable that even iron sheets were diverted. The items were labelled as belonging to landslide victims,” he said.

“This shows how rotten the government we inherited was. It had gone low to even hide donations and budgetary allocations. We have seen more than 30 bundles of clothes.

“I thank the Kenya Red Cross for working well. I remember I was a CAS in the ministry of energy and we donated Sh3 million.”

Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo speaking to landslide victims from Nyarkulian after they were discharged from Kapenguria County Referral hospital on April 12, 2021.15 victims were discharged after being treated for two weeks. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

Mr Kachapin said MPs and MCAs from the county had failed to play their oversight role, noting that the diversion of aid could have been unearthed at the time.

“Where were the MCAs when the items were stolen? We must play the oversight role to make sure things and funds are used for the intended purpose,” he said.

“This is a moral issue and I leave it to the public. If your full consent can allow you to act in such a manner, it is wrong.”

He promised to ensure that the remaining items were given to the landslide victims.

He said he would discuss the matter with MCAs and had directed that the items be delivered to displaced families whose houses were damaged by heavy rains and landslides.

Childish allegations

But Prof Lonyangapuo dismissed the allegations, calling them childish. He said no one had asked him to clarify what had happened before rushing to the media.

“We kept the remaining items for the next season because landslides happen in cycles,” he explained.

He said his administration distributed all the items received except a few old clothes.

“No one has opened the sacks of clothes and seen what is inside. You can’t burn or throw them away. They should appreciate what Kenyans gave them because there is always next time,” he said.

He said Governor Kachapin should not insult the integrity of Kenyans who donated the items.

“Let them look for other things to do. I gave them the office honourably and they should know that politics is over. We have officers in the disaster department in office who can answer them,” Prof Lonyangapuo said.

A manager in the disaster department who worked in the Lonyangapuo administration also dismissed the allegations of theft and diversion of aid items, saying flood victims received them.

“The items were taken to the victims in phases. We were unable to take the tanks because of poor infrastructure in the areas but the victims are aware that their items are there,” he said.

He claimed that Governor Kachapin was told about the left-over items.