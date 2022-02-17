Governor Lonyangapuo dares his deputy to run against him

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has dared his deputy, Dr Nicholas Atudonyang, to vie for the county’s top seat in the August 9 polls, accusing him of disrespect and desertion of duty.

Dr Atudonyang, a neurosurgeon in the United States, has indicated he is keen to unseat his boss.

The deputy governor has been accused of missing from the county since 2018.

Governor Lonyangapuo said residents of West Pokot gave Dr Atudonyang a chance to serve them and he abused it.

“He was given a chance but disrespected the electorate and even got lost,” said Mr Lonyangapuo, who boasted about being the master player of politics in the region.

Speaking on Wednesday when he visited the Pokot community in Siwakat in neighbouring Trans Nzoia County, Prof Lonyangapuo noted that Dr Atudonyang could not be trusted by the electorate and he has nothing to show for his term as deputy governor.

Responding to the governor’s claims, Dr Atudonyang said his boss had failed to deliver on promises he made to West Pokot residents and was shifting blame to him.

“He has a bad strategy, and he cannot force things. Let him follow the rules, regulations, laws and the Constitution,” he said.

Advised governor

The tycoon said he had advised the governor on issues pertaining to the county but he gave him a deaf ear.

"If things don't work out his way, he has to find someone to blame,” he claimed.

Dr Atudonyang said he will continue speaking for people he described as disadvantaged and dehumanised.

“When it comes to injustice, there is no neutral stance. It is either we are on the side of the oppressor or on the side of the oppressed,” the deputy governor said.

He said he would return to Kenya soon.

“Home is home and I cannot ask for permission. I am coming to talk to the electorate on crucial issues,” he said.

Governor Lonyangapuo drummed up support for his new Kenya Union Party (KUP), saying it enjoys support in all counties across the country.

Standard measure

He told his opponents that they will not win any elective seat in the county, declaring himself the “standard measure”.

He took a swipe at West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio, the Senate majority leader, accusing him of teaming up with his deputy and other leaders in the county to fight his government.

He called Mr Poghisio a “propagandist” who has been “criticising his government and spreading lies in government agencies over graft claims”.

“I helped him to be senator yet he is always going to different offices and saying bad things about my government. This is a wasted senator because instead of defending the projects we are doing, he is busy fighting me in the Senate,” said Governor Lonyangapuo.

‘Messed up county’

The county boss also hit out at former West Pokot governor Simon Kachapin, who recently resigned as the sports chief administrative secretary with the aim of reclaiming the seat, saying he messed up the county during his reign.

“He is cheating himself. He has joined the UDA party but it will not take him anywhere. All parties are good but what is important is our development,” he said.

Governor Lonyangapuo urged aspirants for the various political seats in the region to campaign on an agenda of peace and development.

“We have told our aspirants that their manifestos and agendas should be on peace and development,” he said.