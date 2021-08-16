Lelan, oasis of bounty in land of poverty

In a small corner of this semi-arid land, on the slope of Tapach Hills, Pokot South in West Pokot County, lies Lelan, the village with chilly weather but with beautiful homes and gardens all around the area.

Here, where all converge at the Kaibichibich main trading centre, business is booming.

You are likely to see donkeys on the road ferrying milk, pyrethrum and Irish potatoes to the market, while at home, merino sheep bleat at the homes, ready income for the owners at any time.

But it was not always like this. Twenty years ago, Lelan was a battlefield for cattle rustling between the Pokot and Marakwet communities.

And many other areas in the county are still in the ruin, characterised with images of an unruly region; dry and hot conditions; a tough land plagued by bloody cattle rustling.

Relief food

The worst areas are north and central Pokot where residents depend on relief food from the government, NGOs and other well-wishers.

In this part of the country, therefore, Lelan stands out as an oasis of wealth in a region plagued by poverty, banditry and starvation.

Tucked away 70 kilometres from Kapenguria town, Lelan is a success story on the agricultural front, with nearly every home now erecting wooden fences with Friesian cattle boxed in, and gardens arranged with great deliberation.

The crown jewel of Lelan area is the Muruny Dairy Cooperative Society, a 2,000-member group that has its own milk chilling plant and receives an impressive 2,800 litres a day, bought at Sh38 a litre from the farmer.

Every month, the cooperative pays out Sh2 million for milk delivered there by farmers.

Improved economically

“As early as 2008, there was nothing in Lelan. No one had a car or a motorcycle. Today, we have improved economically and there are motorcycles all over now,” says David Mnangat, a farmer from Cheparten who makes Sh3,000 every two weeks.

The cooperative sells its milk to Brookside Company, transported daily by truck.

“We are happy the roads have been constructed and we don’t have many problems transporting our milk. The cooling plant is what brought electricity to Lelan — and now other businesses are coming up because of that. With farmers dumping Zebus, shifting to Friesians, modern farming and making money, Lelan needed a financial service. But there was none anywhere near except, again, in Kapenguria 70km away, '' said another farmer, Susan Lotera.

In keeping with their enlightened self-interest, the founders of Muruny Cooperative had seen that a profitable dairy industry would shift incentives away from cattle rustling and violence between the Pokot and Turkana.

“We know nothing about insecurity and cattle rustling as we are busy in our farms. Milk production has boosted the economy of the area,” said Mrs Lotera.

Long distance

It happened that as these problems cropped up, the Lelan Dairy managers were also dealing with a range of other problems where farmers were bringing milk — in plastic jerricans — from as far as 14km on their heads.

This meant that they couldn’t carry all the milk they produced, and often the milk arrived spoiled.

But the opening up of a savings account with the cooperatives has helped solve this problem, getting them a little money for upkeep while allowing them to save to cash in at the end of the month, or quarterly.

“We are paid money for evening milk and have to wait for the rest,” said Mr Keng’uria who walks six kilometres from her home to bring milk to the chilling plant.

West Pokot County Governor John Lonyangapuo celebrated Lelan, saying it had set an example of a village that no longer depended on food relief.

An alcohol free zone with the blessing of the elders, the county government has now moved in to help entrench the economic activities to keep residents away from cattle rustling.

“The reason why guns have gone silent across West Pokot County is because our people are busy farming attending to various agricultural practices. Pokot will never be the same again,” Prof Lonyangapuo said.

Cattle rustling

According to the first-term governor, cattle raiding, cattle theft, and cattle rustling had derailed development activities in the region.

“For decades now, cattle rustling has been a common practice amongst pastoralists in the arid and semi-arid land regions that involves the forceful acquisition of cattle from one community by another using guns and other weapons and may lead to loss of lives and destruction of property but am happy that our people have put all these behind us and resorted to do farming for value addition,” explained Prof Lonyangapuo.

According to the county boss, the county is banking on livestock keeping, which he says is the backbone of the region’s economy.

“What makes me happy is that our people who in the past entirely depended on their livestock as a source of livelihood, have started diversifying and even the young men who had abandoned their studies are going back to schools, a move that has seen the literacy levels here rise,” said the governor.

Prof Lonyangapuo also pledged to dispatch a team of agricultural extension officers in the area to help locals boost their farming skills for value addition.

“The annual breeds improvement programme through distribution of Sahiwal bulls and Gala goats is on the right trajectory. These are some of the key highlights for the work we have done in the past year,” he told the Nation.