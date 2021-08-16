Lelan in West Pokot
Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

West Pokot

Prime

Lelan, oasis of bounty in land of poverty

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

In a small corner of this semi-arid land, on the slope of Tapach Hills, Pokot South in West Pokot County, lies Lelan, the village with chilly weather but with beautiful homes and gardens all around the area.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.