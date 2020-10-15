Landslide kills two in West Pokot

Two people died on Wednesday night after a landslide occurred in Weiwei, West Pokot County.

Officials said four people were rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The landslide destroyed five houses and several people suffered minor injuries.

Karapogh chief Benson Seirayai said heavy overnight rains triggered the landslide.

The administrator said a 75-year-old woman and a six-year-old boy were buried alive.

A house which had four occupants was swept by the landslide, but fortunately everyone in that house was rescued.

Mr Seirayai said the affected area is inaccessible and efforts to transfer the bodies of the victims to Kapenguria have been futile.

At the same time, the chief said several livestock were buried alive following the landslide.

"Five homesteads have been swept away, you cannot imagine that were houses in this place. We have lost lives and property," the chief said.

He said last year's November landslide claimed 22 people from the same sub location and a number survived with injuries.

Pokot Central acting deputy county commissioner Naftali Kipkorir said emergency workers who were dispatched to help the affected families have not been able reach them because of destroyed roads and bad terrain.

Landslides in West Pokot are common during the rainy seasons.

Last year, Tamkal, Muino, Tapach and Nyarkulian areas experienced tragic landslides which claimed the lives of more than 50 people.