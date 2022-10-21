Keep off county assembly affairs, Kachapin tells West Pokot criminal gangs

Governor Simon Kachapin has cautioned politicians against interfering in the internal affairs of the West Pokot County Assembly.

He claimed criminal gangs hired by politicians had interfered with the business of the assembly, sparking divisions among staff.

“I will not allow such groups like New Red Army or individuals with personal interests to control the affairs of the county assembly when there are recognised security arrangements from the national government to the county enforcement officers, who can perform such duties,” he said.

He was referring to past cases where hired goons would storm the assembly to cause chaos, noting that it will no longer be tolerated.

He said his administration is focused on promoting stability and improving the quality services for West Pokot residents.

Mr Kachapin cautioned his newly sworn-in County Executive Committee (CEC) members against engaging in corruption at the expense of development.

The county and national governments, he said, will work together in peacebuilding to facilitate development in the region.

“Our region still experiences water challenges and a poor road network. There is also food insecurity, a high rate of malnutrition and poor health services, challenges that we have to address,” he said.

Assembly Speaker Fredrick Kapkai Plimo said CEC members should expect the legislative unit to play its oversight role, stating that the two arms of government will work together harmoniously.

“When CECs are called upon to appear before the committee, kindly just come,” he said.