Kanu hatches plan to tame a defiant Lonyangapuo

Governor John Lonyangapuo

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo who has finally confirmed that he will not defend his seat on the a Kanu ticket.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Independence party Kanu has hatched a plan to tame Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo as it seeks to protect its influence in the region, which is seen as its last frontier.

