Kachapin unveils new cabinet, warns officers over corruption

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin on Tuesday evening unveiled the long awaited list of 10 nominees to his cabinet and forwarded the names to the county assembly for vetting.

Mr Kachapin also named other senior county staff.

The nominees for the County Executive Committee (CEC) are a mix of academics, clerics and politicians. Four are women.

They include Mr Paul Woyakapel (Finance and Economic Planning), Ms Claire Chemtai Parklea (Health and Sanitation), Ms Rebecca Kide (Education and Technical Training), and Ms Litole Jemtai Lucky (Water, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change).

The others are Ms Esther Chelimo (Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Planning) and Mr Loriongor Ruto Joshua (Roads, Public Works and Transport).

Also nominated are Mr Martin Aperem Lottee (Public Service Management and ICT), Mr William Lopewot Petot (Trade, Cooperative Development, Industry and Energy), Mr Joshua Siwanyang (Culture, Tourism, Sports and Youth Affairs) and Mr Wilfred Longronyang (Agriculture, Livestock, Irrigation and Fisheries).

Mr Longronyang also served in Mr Kachapin’s cabinet when he was governor from 2012-2017.

County Secretary

The governor also appointed Jonathan Siwanyang as county secretary. Lawyer Ambole Magal Phillip, who vied for assembly Speaker but lost was picked as county solicitor, while Tyno Rotino will be chief of staff.

Mildred Chebor Nyorsok will be the governor’s legal adviser, Phillip Tiso the economic adviser, and John Siapuk the political adviser. Nick Siwatom was selected as director of the governor’s press, and Henry Napareng as head of revenue.

Deputy Governor's roles

Mr Kachapin also assigned his deputy Robert Kamole to head resource mobilisation and donor coordination, and oversee the youth and Ushanga Initiative.

Mr Kamole will also coordinate peacebuilding, energy and emergencies, and oversee implementation of cabinet decisions in all departments.

“He will perform the duties alongside deputising me in my normal duties. When the governor is not there, he will be in charge,” he said.

Non-preforming employees

The governor spoke at his official residence in Kapenguria and used the occasion to warn county employees about corruption, laxity and failing to perform their responsibilities. He urged them to take their duties seriously or risk being sacked.

“We will not entertain laxity and anyone who does not perform as required will be shown the door. Anyone found in graft will be dismissed,” he said.

“We want to see value for public funds so that they do the work meant for it. I have seen many things have gone wrong.”

Headcount

The warning came amid an ongoing headcount in all departments to get rid of ghost workers.

Mr Kachapin said his administration will not pay salaries to non-performing civil servants.

“Employees who are worth their name should be ready to help the county government generate sufficient revenue for paying their salaries,” he said.

“Those who still think they shall continue to earn without working are living a lie and will sooner than later find themselves jobless.”

Oversight

He asked MPs from the county and the assembly to properly play their oversight role.

“We hope those we have given a chance will work and be fruitful. No civil servant will earn a salary without working. I found many ghost workers who have been drawing a lot of money without working,” he said.