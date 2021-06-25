Involve us in security operations or fail, Pokot elders warn govt

New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

Elders in West Pokot have demanded a change of tack in the government’s handling of cattle rustling and banditry, urging officials to involve them.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lake region businesses start feeling pinch of revised curfew hours

  2. Governor Wambora reshuffles chief officers

  3. County launches telemedicine initiative for cancer treatment

  4. Measles outbreak: 22 counties rush to vaccinate children

  5. Involve us in security operations or fail, elders warn

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.