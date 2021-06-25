Involve us in security operations or fail, Pokot elders warn govt

Elders in West Pokot have demanded a change of tack in the government’s handling of cattle rustling and banditry, urging officials to involve them.

The Pokot, Turkana and Marakwet communities have for decades engaged in archaic practices like rustling that are blamed for slow development, deaths, loss of property and animosity.

However, attacks and cattle rustling have drastically declined after elders adopted news ways of dealing with these incidents. For example, they have embraced cultural exchange programmes through traditional dances and exhibitions of artefacts to promote peace.

The festivals happen regularly at trading centres on the borders of these counties and in hotspot areas.

During such events, neighbouring communities exchange livestock and farm products.

Cultural intervention

Given the success of the pilot, elders now want the government to support such efforts in Kapedo, Tiaty and other pastoral areas.

They proposed that elders and civil societies be allowed to explore their own traditional conflict resolution mechanisms.

Led by the Pokot community’s cultural ambassador William Lopetakou, the elders said the only option they now have was to employ cultural intervention using rituals to maintain peace in the region.

“We are engaging leaders from both communities in coming up with a long-lasting peace strategy that will help improve their socio-economic status as opposed to such retrogressive acts as cattle raids,” he said.

The elders said the government has never succeeded in reining in violent raiders using its method of brute force.

“What we require is a homegrown solution to insecurity and hence we need to be taught about good cultural practices,” Mr Lopetakou said.

The elders took a swipe at area politicians who they said have failed to bring peace because of their own interests and fear of losing votes.

Involve elders

Mr Lopetakou, who was recognised as a hero in 2008 by the government, said it was wrong for the government to use excessive force through military operations.

Pokot council of elders Chaiman John Muok (left). Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

“The method will subject locals to torture, sufferings and displacements. Let the government use elders and have a dialogue with their children. All these bandits have parents and were born by people,” he offered.

Pokot council of elders chairperson John Muok said residents of the West Pokot and Turkana border areas have turned to folk media to coexist and initiate income-generating projects in the region prone to cattle rustling and banditry.

“We have witnessed zero raids and no single cattle rustling incident lately because we intervened as elders using the traditional methods,” he observed.

“The Pokot and Turkana communities have for decades been engaged in wrangles that have resulted in lack of development, loss of lives and property, and animosity. At the moment, attacks and cattle rustling have drastically reduced in the area.”

Mr Muok explained that members of the community who have been involved in protracted armed conflicts caused by cattle raids are embracing cultural exchange programmes through traditional dances and the exhibition of artefacts to promote peace.

“The government should rethink how to end gun ownership and their proliferation in Tiaty and Kapedo. The Chembus, Pokot and Tugens have been blaming each other,” he said.

He noted that the new strategies should bring together elders, have dialogue, establish the root cause and look for a lasting solution.

“Elders have the solutions. There was havoc in Lami Nyeusi on the Kitale-Lodwar highway because it was dangerous for one to reach Kainuk, but calm was restored after elders met. We cursed devils and peace and development were realised. Guns did not succeed,” he said.

Review disputed boundaries

The former Pokot paramount chief also called on the government to review the disputed boundaries in the North Rift region, saying it was the genesis of conflicts among neighbouring communities.

“The National Land Commission should review the original boundary demarcated by colonialists and the many things that have gone wrong over the years. Those who will find themselves in Baringo, Samburu, Turkana or West Pokot should stay there and be residents of that place,” he said.

Mr Muok also recommended that everyone in the Turkana, Samburu, Pokot and Marakwet communities in possession of illegal firearms be disarmed.

“The operation should bring peace and should not be done on tribal grounds. We have hope that Regional Commissioner George Natembeya will succeed with the operation and help the thorny boundary issue,” he said.

But he urged that ongoing operations be done humanely.

“It should not interfere with children, women and the elderly. We don’t want to hear that people are not accessing water points. The one leading the operation should be cautious.”

Elder Solomon Mukenion said goodwill from elders in the two communities will automatically end escalating fights in border areas.

“The leaders inciting locals should stop immediately and join us in the peace-building process,” he said.