Incoming government will take over all the unfinished projects

The national government will handover all incomplete projects to the new administration after the August General Election.

Public Service, Gender, Special Programmes and State Department of Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Principal Secretary Micah Powon said on Monday.

Devolved units

He stressed that the government was speeding up the pending projects.

“Whatever the outcome, we shall hand over the projects to the new administration,” he said.

The PS added that completed projects will be handed over to the devolved units.

Among the projects he mentioned in West Pokot County is the Sh10 billion Siyoi-Muruny water project, which is about to be completed.

“Four months ago, the technical implementation committee of Principal Secretaries inspected the project.

“The intake is advanced, pipes from Muruny to Makutano and Kapenguria townships are almost 90 per cent done and the water pans are almost complete. What is remaining is the dam . We have given it priority for completion,” Mr Powon said.

Nasukuta abattoir

The Nasukuta abattoir, supported by the European Union together with the national and county governments, Mr Powon said, will soon be handed over to the county administration.

Speaking in Kapenguria during the Fourth Medium Term Plan, 2023–2027 county consultation forum, Mr Powon said that all 47 counties are holding such discussions with stakeholders.

The Lelan milk processing plant in Pokot South, undertaken by the National Drought Management Authority, Mr Powon revealed, will be completed at the end of this month.

The PS also cited several roads in the country that have been completed.

“We want to sensitise residents to use the facilities,” Mr Powon said.

He noted that the Fourth Medium Term Plan is the second last phase of the implementation of Vision 2030.

“Issues that were not addressed in the Third Medium Term Plan will be undertaken during this phase,” he said.

“By 2030 we expect to be a middle income country. As we implement the Fourth Medium Term Plan, we will be able to achieve the middle income status,” the PS said.

Mr Powon said the national government has had a good working relationship with the devolved units.

Cordial relationship

“From 2013 to 2017, there was a bit of acrimony and misunderstandings, not as cordial as it is now. But now things are okay and we are working jointly.