IEBC: Bad roads, poor communication are major challenges in West Pokot

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cited poor communication and roads in parts of West Pokot County as one of the key challenges facing it as Kenya heads to the August 9 General Election.

County IEBC Returning Officer Joyce Wamalwa said the commission will have to use satellite gadgets to dispatch results electronically in some parts where there is no network coverage.

She spoke on Saturday in Kapenguria after training election agents.

She said they would use satellite phones at polling stations where there is no network.

“Some places don’t have a network completely, but I would like to assure voters that the results will reach the main tallying centres as quickly as possible,” she said.

Electoral material transportation

She added that some parts of West Pokot do not have roads, but they will use motorbikes and tractors to transport election materials to polling stations.

The IEBC, she said, will use powerful vehicles that can manoeuvre the West Pokot terrain to prevent delays and give everyone an opportunity to vote.

“In case of emergency, we have put rescue vehicles on standby to ensure that all goes well. Ballot papers and boxes will reach polling stations on time,” she assured the public.

The training of election officials is ongoing across the county to acquaint them with electoral procedures.

“We have trained constituency agents across the county. We expect them to go and train ward agents,” she said. “This training is important because they will be able to understand what’s required of them to conduct free and fair elections, as they await the delivery of the election materials next week,” she said.

Collaboration

Lochwa Erukudi, an officer with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, said they are working closely with the IEBC to deliver free and fair elections, urging voters to maintain peace.

Mr Rajab Chombus, a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party agent who was among those trained by the IEBC, asked political parties to invest in agents and facilitate them to ensure peaceful voting.