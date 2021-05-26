Governor Lonyangapuo blames headteachers for graft in learning institutions

Governor John Lonyangapuo has called out headteachers, accusing them of overseeing rampant graft in learning institutions.

He claimed schools have been turned into business hubs where headteachers enrich themselves.

Speaking yesterday in Kapenguria, Prof Lonyangapuo called for investigations into funds use in some schools. He appealed to parents to report cases of misuse of funds by headteachers and board chairmen.

“Parents need to see the value of their money. We pay school fees for our children to learn,” he said.

The governor asked school managers to safeguard the public monies by ensuring that the funds received in the schools as fees were used prudently.

“School fees paid by parents are part of public resources. You must ensure that the fees paid by parents was spent according to the regulations,” said Prof Lonyangapuo.

Needy learners

He noted that the national and county governments had sent desks to primary schools and chairs and beds to secondary schools, which should be managed well.

Prof Lonyangapuo urged commercial banks to monitor transactions in schools’ accounts.

“If the banks suspect misuse, they should report to the authorities so that action can be taken,”he said.

Prof Lonyangapuo said his administration has issued bursaries to needy learners.

He added that parents must play their part to ensure their children get a better quality education.