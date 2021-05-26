Governor Lonyangapuo blames headteachers for graft in learning institutions

Governor John Lonyangapuo

West Pokot County Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prof Lonyangapuo called for investigations into funds use in some schools.
  • He appealed to parents to report cases of misuse of funds by headteachers and board chairmen.

Governor John Lonyangapuo has called out headteachers, accusing them of overseeing rampant graft in learning institutions.

