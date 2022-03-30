From a street boy to popular dog seller with export dreams

It is 7am on a Wednesday and Samson Njoroge, aka Kairo, is engrossed in fun moments with his six puppies and his two favourite dogs, Jimmy and Jean, at his Lityei home, near Mathare, Kapenguria, West Pokot County.

They run up and down leaving the home, as Kairo, 27, cracks jokes with his neighbours and customers who are streaming into busaa and chang'aa dens.

Kairo and his dogs enter one of the drinking dens. He finds a seat and swiftly grabs a tin of local brew, which he gulps in just about five minutes.

He is one of the best dancers in the village and soon, he starts showing off his dancing prowess as his best Lingala hit song, “Papa Ngwasuma” by Koffi Olomide, plays, his dogs wagging their tails as if cheering on their master.

The revellers are entertained and cheer him on before he settles down to share his experience as a dog seller.

A former street urchin in Kapenguria, Kairo, now a popular dog seller, has steadily grown his dog business, which earns him a tidy sum.

Other dogs, including some rare breeds, are locked up in a kennel outside his rented house, which he tells us are all already booked.

He began selling dogs at the age of 12 with only Sh500. But now he can make more than Sh50,000 per month, he explains.

Most of his dogs and puppies are good looking.

He says he understands well that many would not consider venturing into the dog business.

“At first, people didn’t understand my business. They used to see me running up and down with dogs thinking that I am a lunatic but now things have changed.”

The father of one is a regular supplier of dogs to the popular Lubao market in Kakamega County, about three hours away by car. He also sells his dogs and puppies in villages in Makutano township, Kitale.

He puts the dogs in cartons, boxes or sacks and travels with them to different towns for sale.

“Right now, I solely depend on selling dogs to make both ends meet. The job sustains me with my family.”

Other customers flock to his home to buy the dogs. He receives customers from as far away as Nairobi, Nakuru and Nyahururu in neighbouring Laikipia county.

On other occasions, he sells the dogs to the Chinese who use them as a delicacy.

Among his popular breeds are the German Shepherd, Doperman, Chihuahuas, hunters and ordinary breeds.

A German Shepherd goes for Sh2,000 while local breeds go for Sh1,000.

He reveals that the demand for dogs is rising.

“I have so many customers and bookings for the dogs. My business has no big competition because I am the only mobile person selling dogs in the region.”

German Shepherd, Rottweiler

In a day, he buys about five to eight dogs and feeds them with leftover food from hotels and restaurants.

“I don’t stay with dogs for long. They stay here only for hours.”

He understands his market and says he knows the most popular dog breeds in Kenya are the German Shepherd, Rottweiler, English Springer Spaniel and Labrador Retriever.

“Toy dogs such as the Maltese, Chihuahua and Pomeranian are also common in the market.”

Kairo’s love of dogs started at the tender age of 12 when he bought his first canine.

“I always loved dogs. I slept on the streets and so I needed a dog that could protect me in case there were intruders in my ghetto.”

He added: “I suffered greatly as a street urchin. My parents died when I was young and I had no option but to go to the streets,” he says, grateful that his small business has now expanded. “In a week I sell about five dogs.”

He buys his dogs from Kainuk and other areas in West Pokot County like Ortum, Chepareria, Tilak, Nasokol and Sook.

“I wake up early in the morning crisscrossing villages and estates looking for dogs. In villages, I buy dogs for under Sh500.

“I love my job because it feeds me. It fetches me good money. I pay rent, fees for my kid and meet other basic needs. I won’t quit this job because it helps me a lot.”

He says many people in the region buy dogs because of rising insecurity.

“Many people prefer buying male dogs rather than female ones for security purposes.”

Depends on their ‘beauty’

The dog business is at its peak in October and he sells more than 100 a month.

“Dogs, especially male ones, provide security to many families in the region. The price of dogs also depends on their ‘beauty’ and breed.

The value of a dog is determined by its age. The old ones are cheap, while the middle-aged ones are expensive.”

He has discovered that many buyers prefer aggressive dogs. He notes that the demand for fierce dogs has forced dealers to go to great lengths to convince buyers that they have exactly what they need.

This, he says, is because the fiercest canines attract the highest prices, and are in high demand.

Kairo has big dreams for his business. He wants to export them.

“Many people like dogs because they are sensitive and can detect danger.”

Many people are baffled at his big export plans. Many are even shocked that he actually makes a living out of dogs.

“When I tell people how I survive on dogs, many are shocked. They don’t comprehend how anyone can benefit from dogs.”

Kairo claims some dogs are given bhang, adding that some are sold looking sickly and emaciated.

“Some dogs exhibit strange behaviours that indicate such acts could be happening. We have had situations where dogs just bite people out of the blue and owners are forced to compensate and pay for the victims’ treatment.”

“You can easily tell sickly dogs are not taken care of properly. They are normally sold at throwaway prices and those buying have to care for them and feed them well.”

But he believes that any dog can be trained to be fierce.

“I buy even what people consider stray dogs, and I train and sell them for a fortune.”

One of his customers, Charles Kiptoo, who has bought more than 10 dogs from Kairo, says that his dogs are fascinating.

“I met him six years ago and we have had a good business deal,” says Kiptoo.

One of the challenges he faces in taking care of the dogs is to avoid conflict between the canines and his neighbours.