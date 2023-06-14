Forged documents used in Sh18 million relief maize tender scam, court told

Fake tender documents were used in the supply of 5,000 bags of dry maize in a Sh18 million relief food tender scam in West Pokot County.

The supply of dry maize meant for relief food in the county took place between October 11, 2017 and July 4, 2018.

An Eldoret court heard on Wednesday that the tender documents used were forged.

In the case, then West Pokot County Secretary Mike Kiptoo Perkilea, Mr Titus Toroitich Mayech (finance officer), Mr Elvis Mwanga (ICT), Ms Alice Chepkosgei (procurement officer) and Mr Joseph Lolemtum (evaluation committee member) are charged with irregularly buying 20,000 bags of maize in 2018.

The officials are accused of inflating maize prices in a Sh90 million scandal.

Testifying in the case, in which the five former senior county officials are charged with conspiracy to commit corruption contrary to Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003, a director of one of the companies involved in the tender told the court that her company's documents used in the tender were forged.

Disowned documents

Ms Evalyne Jepkemoi, the director of 360 and Beyond Investment Company Ltd, told the Eldoret court that the features and signature on the documents did not originate from her company.

"The documents purported to be from my company in this tender are not genuine. My company was not awarded the said tender," she said.

Ms Jepkemoi told the court that she was surprised to see documents similar to those of her company being used in a tender to which she was not privy.

She told Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo that she was first introduced to the documents by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) when she was asked to record a statement on the scandal.

However, she admitted that she had applied for the tender but said she had not made the shortlist of qualified suppliers.

18 counts

The implicated senior county officials were also charged with 18 counts of failing to comply with procurement laws and supplying dry maize without a list of pre-qualified suppliers, among other charges of abuse of public office.

The accused, who are represented by lawyers Peter Wanyama and Maina Nechesa, have denied the charges. They were released on Sh200,000 cash bail with an alternative bond of Sh2 million with a surety in like sum.