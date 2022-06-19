Focus on West Pokot: Battle of titans as Lonyangapuo, Kachapin clash in poll rematch

West Pokot governor race will be a 2017 rematch pitting incumbent John Lonyangapuo of the Kenya Union Party (KUP) and his predecessor Simon Kachapin of Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The rumble in the North Rift County will also feature Prof Nicholas Atudonyang — Prof Lonyangapuo’s estranged deputy — who is running on a Kanu ticket.

In the 2017 elections, Governor Lonyangapuo garnered 86,822 votes against Mr Kachapin’s 63,691.

Proper utilisation of public funds, promotion of education, specifically offering bursaries to needy students, and health are some of the key issues that will likely determine who becomes the next governor.

The county receives over Sh5.6 billion from the national government and collects over Sh90 million in annual revenue.

However, it still faces many challenges including high poverty and illiteracy levels, insecurity and poor infrastructure.

Mr Lonyangapuo has picked Luka Chepelion, a former executive committee member, as his running mate after dropping his earlier choice, former Chewoyet High School principal Simon Koudumuk, who failed to resign in time.

Mr Kachapin settled on Suam ward representative Robert Komole while Dr Atudonyang picked Mr Musa Anupa after dropping his initial choice Francis Kitalawiyan.

In the race, Prof Lonyangapuo has cast his lot with the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, which also houses Kanu that his deputy is running on.

Prof Lonyangapuo was elected senator in 2013 on a Kanu ticket and rose to the governor’s mansion on the same ticket, before ditching the independence party for his own outfit last year.

On the other hand, Mr Kachapin, a Ruto man, is seeking to inherit President Uhuru Kenyatta’s votes in the region.

In 2017, President Kenyatta and the DP had 97,620 votes, compared to Mr Odinga’s 52,120, of the 151,086 valid votes cast.

But Prof Lonyangapuo believes the presidential race dynamics will not impact the governor contest.

“My development record speaks for itself. I am ready to battle with my rivals and I am sure I will embarrass them at the ballot box. I have put more than Sh700 million for bursaries and a huge share of money in the health sector. The peace we enjoy along our county borders speaks volumes,” said Prof Lonyangapuo.

He accuses Mr Kachapin’s administration of underperforming, saying he had to make many changes to steer the county in the right direction.

The governor says he helped open up the road network in the region.

“There are some locations in this county that never had a single road. My government has opened new roads that have enabled easy movement of people, goods and services,” he said.

The governor urged residents to re-elect him to enable him complete his ongoing projects.

“I want to finish the projects I have started. To ensure no project stalls, we should have a governor who must continue from where my administration left so that there will be that continuity,” the governor said.

But Mr Kachapin believes Prof Lonyangapuo has overstated his administration’s track record, daring him to a duel in the August polls. “I will beat Lonyangapuo with more than 50,000 votes,” he said. “He should tell residents what he has done for them. I am ready to show him dust.”

Mr Kachapin had previously accused Prof Lonyangapuo of sabotaging the mega projects initiated during his term, many of which have stalled.

“He is only riding on my projects. There is nothing tangible he can show,” he said. “I’m confident that the people of West Pokot will give me another chance to serve them as their governor. I want to tell my friend Lonyangapuo that the people will decide.”

The former Sports chief administrative secretary said he is ready to make a comeback to complete the projects that have been ignored by his successor.

“As the first governor, I laid a strong foundation but the current governor never touched our projects. We improved health, infrastructure and others,” he said.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, who supports Mr Kachapin, said the former governor is best placed to lead the county.

“Kachapin is now back in the ring. He failed in the last polls but he didn’t complain. We are now with him in the United Democratic Alliance Party. I thought that our friend, the professor, could do more than Kachapin. In my Kitengela home, I have more than 20 students waiting for school fees, the bursary of Sh10,000 he had promised them. I will take up this burden because the students might defer their studies if they don’t get money,” said Mr Moroto.

On his part, Dr Atudonyang said Lonyangapuo had failed to deliver on his promises.

“He has a bad strategy, and he cannot force things. Let him follow the rules, regulations, laws and the Constitution,” the deputy governor said.

Dr Atudonyang urged residents to change the failed county leadership. “This is a new chapter for West Pokot.We want to do away with the government which has not helped our people. Our people need services,” he said.

Lawyer Phillip Magal, a political analyst, said the contest will be between Prof Lonyangapuo and Mr Kachapin, saying the two have 50-50 chance of winning.

“A lot depends on what they do for the next two months. The role of deputy governor may play a small role in the race,” said Mr Magal.

“Lonyangapuo has an organised team and he has already hit the ground running...He must sustain the momentum.

“He must also contend with UDA’s onslaught, this being a UDA zone. Because of his disorganisation, his political party (Kup) may have much less impact than previously anticipated.”

Mr Magal said Mr Kachapin needs to unite the UDA candidates for various posts, now that the nominations are over. “Before nominations they had divisions,” he said.

Mr Magal noted that the wrangles witnessed so far do not augur well for any of them.

“Kachapin should also capitalise on his stellar development record from his first term,” he said.







