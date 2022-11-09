Farmers demand new maize prices from State amid exploitation by middlemen

Maize farmers in the North Rift region want the government to announce new prices and purchase the grain from them.

Farmers in West Pokot and Trans Nzoia counties have decried exploitation by middlemen and brokers who buy maize at low prices despite the high cost of farm inputs incurred during planting.

“We want the government to buy maize from us at Sh7,000 or Sh8,000,” said Richard Mwareng, the chairman of farmers in the region.

The farmers noted that millers have taken advantage of the situation to buy the little maize farmers harvested.

“Middlemen are buying at only Sh4,600 or Sh4,700 yet we spent a lot of money during planting time. We are incurring losses because we were buying fertiliser at Sh7,200 and Sh3,500 for hiring a tractor for cultivation during planting,” said Mr Mwareng.

Mr Mwareng, who spoke to the Nation in Kapenguria, said the government should reduce fuel prices so as to avert looming hunger in the region.

“Food prices won’t come down if prices of farm inputs are still high. There is a need to reduce fertiliser prices and spare parts for tractors,” he said.

Motivation

The farmers said they should make profits so that they can be motivated to return to their farms.

“We witnessed reduced harvest given that many farmers failed to plant while others had to reduce their acreage due to unaffordable inputs,” said Mr Christopher Lonyala, a farmer at the Chepchoina scheme in Trans Nzoia County.

“Farmers have started selling maize at throwaway prices because there is no market. I want the government to critically look at this problem and offer lasting solutions for it, with a view to boosting the morale of maize farmers for the good of the nation,” he added.

Mr Lonyala said farmers should have a say when it comes to determining the market price of maize.

“This year’s produce has been expensive because of the troubles the farmers experienced due to the skyrocketing cost of inputs,” he said.

Creating a market, he said, will encourage farmers to put in more effort into farming and boost revenue for them and the government.

Mr Antonio Mudong’i, a large-scale farmer in Trans Nzoia, said maize farming is an expensive venture.

“We are confused about what to do. Crop diseases and pests such as armyworms have sometimes devastated many hectares of maize crop," he said.

Buy farmers' produce

Phillip Achekek, a maize trader in Kapenguria, also urged the government to buy maize from them.

“We want the government to buy maize from us so that it can sell to us in future,” he said.

He added that the government should not import maize from other countries.

“Maize prices now in Uganda are high and we stopped buying from there. A 90kg bag of maize goes for Sh5,400 and a 90kg bag of beans costs Sh2,000. We are getting maize from Alale, Kamla and Kasei, West Pokot County,” he said.

Traders feel the pinch

Maize prices are even higher for traders and they are not making any profit, he noted.