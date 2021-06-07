Family planning uptake in W. Pokot rising but culture still impeding progress

The low uptake has been blamed on low literacy levels and traditional cultural beliefs.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The low uptake has been blamed on low literacy levels and traditional cultural beliefs that hamper the efforts of women who desire to practise family planning.

Only three of every 10 women in West Pokot County use modern contraceptives for family planning, a new survey has shown.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kisumu toughens rules as Covid bites

  2. Nairobi gets special anti-muggings squad

  3. Manhunt launched after Mombasa teen kills father

  4. Alarm as 15 bodies fished from Murang'a rivers in two months

  5. Bee farmers oppose proposed law

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.