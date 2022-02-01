Ex-officers urge state to set up police counselling centres in wards

Retired police inspector John Arile (3rd left) with his wife during a homecoming ceremony at his Kosolol home in Chepareria, West Pokot County. He called for the setting up of police counselling centres.

By  Oscar Kakai

The government has been urged to set up counselling and chaplaincy centres in sub-counties and wards in order to address mental health challenges among police officers.

