Ex-officers urge state to set up police counselling centres in wards

The government has been urged to set up counselling and chaplaincy centres in sub-counties and wards in order to address mental health challenges among police officers.

This should be part of a wider effort to improve the welfare of police officers by offering counselling and psycho-social support.

It will also help curb killings among officers that have increased in recent few years, raising concerns over welfare programmes in the police service.

This was proposed on Sunday by former police officers during a rare ceremony in Kusolol, Chepareria, West Pokot County, where one retired officer, Mr John Arile, welcomed friends and neighbours to celebrate his 42 years in the police service.

During the homecoming ceremony, several retired officers, alongside Mr Arile, danced and mingled freely with locals.

Mr Arile, a police inspector when he retired, said that officers kill because they lack discipline and abuse drugs and alcohol.

The National Police Service Commission, he proposed, should start mentoring and monitoring officers frequently, with attention paid to their welfare.

“Discipline depends on the family one comes from,” Mr Arile said.

Counselling centres, he added, will help officers in the wake of recent suicides and murders in their ranks that have been attributed to depression and poor mental health.

He added that some of the killings are attributed to work-related stress and poor communication between police bosses and their juniors, saying these need to examined

“The police department has a lot of challenges. One can be transferred to funny places yet has children in school. Police officers can be taken for counselling training,” Mr Arile said.

He appealed to the police service to look into officers' backgrounds right to their homes.

Mr Peter Lokiro, another retired officer, challenged officers to do their best in serving Kenyans and expect God to bless them.

“We urge police officers not to suffer in silence but instead seek the best medical services,” he said.

Activist Isaac Ngige, popularly known as Ambassador wa Kieni, said money should be set aside for counselling for police officers.

Many of the killings in the service, he said, are preventable and that setting up the centres will help eradicate such behaviour.

He also urged the government to ensure that the welfare of police officers is addressed.

“Some, after they have been transferred to other places, become stressed,” he said.

“Counselling can help solve the problem before anything bad happens. Policemen should know God and socialise with common people in the society.”