Bandits kill two, steal livestock in West Pokot

Two people were shot dead by suspected bandits in a Monday evening attack at Kamologon village, Muino location, West Pokot County.

The bandits also stole livestock in the attack. The criminals killed two men aged 22 and 18 and stole cows, goats, and sheep.

"More than 100 armed bandits attacked the village. About 500 sheep, 50 goats, and 60 cows were stolen,” said Muino location area Chief Emanuel Chesta.

He said herdsmen were herding their livestock at Kamologon when the bandits ambushed them.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello, who confirmed the incident, said tension was building in the area following the incident and police officers had been deployed to contain the situation.

"The bandits vanished into the thickets with an unknown number of cows. We have alerted concerned security agencies who are on the ground searching for them,” he said.

Surrounded village

Mr Chesta said the attackers surrounded the village before the attack. Residents have now been forced to flee the area.

"People have migrated to safer grounds. Schoolchildren won’t go to school, we are worried the attackers might come back,” he said.

He said police from Kamelei are on the ground to reduce tension and restore normalcy.

Kamologon area is among the bandits’ hotspots in West Pokot County.

Cattle raids and retaliatory attacks persist despite the presence of police officers and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers who are undertaking a security operation in the troubled Kerio Valley region.

Tapach Member of County Assembly Mr Samuel Timtim condemned the killings, calling on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to take action.

“The General Service Unit has not taken any action after the cattle were stolen. We want the County Commissioner and Mr Kindiki to give orders for the security team in the area to follow and recover the livestock,” he said.