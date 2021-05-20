Are these sheep and goats the answer to cattle rustling in West Pokot?

To many, West Pokot County is synonymous with violence, drought and bloody cattle rustling between the Pokot and their Marakwet and Turkana neighbours.

However, things have now changed in remote areas that used to experience cattle rustling and banditry, thanks to an experiment by livestock farmers that might just offer lessons to the rest of East Africa.

Here, in the often marginalised volatile region of West Pokot, a farmers’ solution to climate change and a bid to earn a little more might just be the masterstroke for taming cattle rustling.

And the solution? Unique breeds of Galla goats and Dorper sheep that are more resilient to the changing climatic conditions, but which, in the end, removes the animal from being at the epicentre of the cattle rustling.

Keen to make the best out of the dwindling pastures -- the cause of conflicts -- the farmers rearing the goat and sheep breeds see them as a more economically viable option compared to cows that need more pasture and care.

Mr Joel Chumangole, a 44-year-old farmer, has inspired many within and outside the remote village of Korelach in Chepareria Ward in West Pokot to get into rearing the two breeds.

With an average of five acres on his arid land, Chumangole is now reaping big.

A six-month old goat fetches him between Sh7,000 and Sh8,000, compared to the traditional goats that take long to grow and do not fetch nearly as much when sold, he said.

Each month he sells between 30 and 50 goats, earning him Sh400,000 on a good month, and Sh300,000 on a bad one.

Mr Chumangole, who started the business in 2002, has more than 100 Galla goats and Dorper sheep on his farm, which he says can take as many as 200.

“These breeds take six months to mature. I got a big loss when I used to rear cows and I bought a male Galla goat, which I then used to get cross-breeds from my indigenous goats. Now I am in a position to feed my family and pay school fees for my children. I sell to people all over the county. I also get customers from as far as Kakamega, Turkana, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, and Murang’a,” said Mr Chumangole.

With an upcoming meat processing plant at Nasukuta, Mr Chumangole now says he targets up to 500 animals.

Ms Susan Cheptoo owns 200 Galla goats. She is yet to restock her cattle after her 15 cows died during drought and from diseases over the years.

“We were tired of cattle getting sick every day. By embracing Galla goats, farmers in North Pokot stand to reap maximum benefits,” she said.

Governor John Lonyangapuo pointed out that many reformed warriors from Lelan, Alale and Turkwel areas, which were cattle rustling and banditry battlefields, have now changed after being supported with livestock distribution programmes.

“We have recorded zero raids along the West Pokot and Turkana border for the last three years. We no longer depend on relief food as residents have enough money in their pockets and food. The reason guns have gone silent across West Pokot County is because our people are busy in their farming, attending to various agricultural practices and modern livestock rearing. Pokot will never be the same again,” Prof Lonyangapuo said.

County minister for Agriculture Geoffrey Lipale said the devolved unit was running a programme to encourage cross-breeding of the Galla goats and Dorper sheep, an initiative they see as a solution to dependence on relief food.

Mr Lipale said so far 1,253 Galla goats and 285 Dorper sheep have been distributed to various farmers across the county, in addition to 21,241 two-month-old chicks in the county government’s bid to change the face of farming.

“The region has traditionally been synonymous with cattle rustling, but not anymore as the people have now substituted their guns for jembes, and modern livestock rearing raking in millions from agriculture,” said Mr Lipale.

For his part, Prof Lonyangapuo noted that the Nasukuta meat processing plant will bring to an end the movement of live animals to livestock markets across the country.

“Many youths who used to engage in banditry and cattle rustling will get employment,” said Prof Lonyangapuo.

County Pastoral economy executive member Isaiah Pendou said the county was investing in the Nasukuta modern abattoir, which will be one of the leading producers of high-quality meat from the region.