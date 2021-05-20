Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

West Pokot

Prime

Are these sheep and goats the answer to cattle rustling in West Pokot?

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

To many, West Pokot County is synonymous with violence, drought and bloody cattle rustling between the Pokot and their Marakwet and Turkana neighbours.

Related

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Kendu Bay, the town with no bank

  2. Two killed in Baringo South bandit attack   

  3. EACC raids homes of top Nyandarua County officials

  4. Security tackles man who tries to approach Uhuru in Lamu

  5. Nkubu residents oppose town’s expansion plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.