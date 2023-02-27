African church embarks on special prayers for North Rift insecurity

Dini ya Roho Mafuta Pole Afrika, a leading church in the North Rift, has started special prayers the troubled region wracked by bandit attacks, focusing on a successful disarmament.

The church with roots in West Pokot County, where it enjoys a massive following, is reaching out to those who have illegal guns to voluntarily surrender them to authorities.

“We shall be praying daily. We want residents to stay together in peace, listen to the government and surrender illegal firearms,” said Church Leader Aristi Kapel.

“We also need the government to use diplomacy and take illegal firearms. We want people to engage in agriculture and shun cattle rustling,” he said, at the ordination on Sunday of 42 apostles of the church who have been sent out to preach.

Blends Pokot traditions with Christianity

Founded in 1940 by Lucas Pkech, a blacksmith who lived in Keringet village near the current Kapenguria town, Dini ya Roho Mafuta Pole Afrika preaches using the Bible, but blends the Pokot culture and traditions with Christianity.

Dini ya roho Mafuta Pole ya Afrika at New Jerusalem headquarters in Tamugh, West Pokot county on February 26, 2023. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

Pkech, who had links with Elijah Nameme, a Luhya religious leader, was killed by colonialists on April 24, 1950, during the Kolowa Massacre in Baringo County.

The church, which was registered in 2012, is headquartered at Tamugh village, Sook, in West Pokot County. The area is now called New Jerusalem. Before then, the church had been outlawed by the government for being anti-colonial and its meetings banned.

“All we do is within the Bible teachings and therefore our doctrines should not be doubted because they are entrenched in the Bible and guided by the Holy Spirit,” Mr Kapel said.

Massive following

The church has more than 100,000 members in West Pokot, Baringo and Uganda where the church has spread its wings. Church members, who include elected politicians and other leaders from the region, have identified themselves with advocating peace and unity among the warring communities.

Switzerland Ambassador to Kenya Valentin Zellweger awarding a certificate to Dini ya Roho Mafuta Pole ya Afrika church leader - Apostle Risti Kapel at the church's New Jerusalem headquarters in Tamugh, West Pokot county on February 26, 2023. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

For the first time in the church’s history, 42 apostles graduated on Sunday after being trained by the African Institute of Churches in theology and Christian values. The ceremony was held at New Jerusalem in Sook, and guests included Switzerland’s ambassador to Kenya, Mr Valentin Zellweger.

Like all others attending, the ambassador had to stay without his shoes on, in keeping with the church traditions.

Apostle Kapel said the government should disarm all communities in the region.

“We don’t want anyone to have an illegal firearm,” he said, noting that church highly supports good morals among its members and does not allow anything against the Bible.

Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said the church has become a strong advocate of peace in the region, and has embraced education and development.

“Most preachers of the church did not go to school. Many have learnt through adult education. Right now they can preach in the Pokot language,” he said.

From left: Switzerland Ambassador to Kenya Valentin Zellweger, former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo and Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, with apostles of the Dini ya Roho Mafuta Pole ya Afrika who graduated at New Jerusalem in Tamugh, West Pokot county on February 26, 2023. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

'A few criminals'

Prof Lonyangapuo said West Pokot has a bad name because of ‘a few criminals’ in the county and neighbouring Turkana County.

“There was relative peace because we used to engage with our neighbours. Fighting illiterate people with bombs and guns will be like killing flies on a plate with a hammer. You will just spoil the plate and the fly is still alive,” said Prof Lonyangapuo.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, a member of the church said the warring Pokot, Turkana, and Marakwet communities have intermarried and know each other.

“A few criminals should not bring animosity. Let us use elders to end the conflict in the region,” he said, urging the government to empower and support local churches to continue preaching peace.

“This church, since it was legalised, has restored peace in the area because of the spiritual intervention,” he said, emphasising its role in uniting neighbouring communities.

The church Secretary-General Meskina Julius, who was among those ordained as an apostle, said the church will ensure conflicts among warring communities come to an end permanently.