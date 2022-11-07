Sengwer leader en route to State House to demand community’s share of the national cake

On Tuesday, November 1, Dickson Rotich, 72, the Sengwer minority group spokesperson, embarked on a journey to State House in Nairobi from Kapenguria town, West Pokot County, on behalf of his community.

It would take about eight hours to cover the 417km to Nairobi by car. By foot, however, assuming he didn’t rest, the journey would take him three days and nine hours.

But given his age, and a problematic leg, the man, who is fighting for the rights of his community, decided to walk to Kitale before boarding a bus to Nairobi, where he hopes to present the community’s grievances to President William Ruto.

For this journey, the Sengwer, a minority Kalenjin sub-tribe that lives in parts of the North Rift region, is seeking recognition from the government, and specifically a share of the national cake.

Clad in a Kenyan-flag attire and a homemade headgear with the inscription “Sengwer demand for recognition”, with photos of President Ruto hanging around his neck and a white fly whisk in his hand, Mr Rotich, who hails have been sidelined for 127 years.

“We were sidelined by the whites from 1895 to 1963 and fellow Africans from 1963 up to now for 58 years. We are tired and we don’t want to be neglected anymore,” he said in Kapenguria.

Informed Head of State by SMS

He claimed he had informed the Head of State about his visit and mission to State House through an SMS.

“I went to inform the county commissioner in his office but he was not there. I will go to State House and if they block me, I will stay at the gate until I see William Ruto. I will not move until I see him,” he said.

Among others, the community wants appointments in government, saying they have not received Cabinet slots.

“How can the Makonde from Mozambique and Indians be recognised and not us?” he posed.

Mr Rotich claims his community was not recognised in the 2009 census though they live in the nine counties of West Pokot, Nandi, Baringo, Bomet, Kericho, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Bungoma, and in neighbouring Uganda.

“We need the government to have a special plan for the Sengwer,” he said.

Marginalised for long

He lamented that his community has been marginalised, noting that previous governments and the current one failed to recognise them in employment, public appointments and nominations.