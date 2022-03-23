Water shortage hits Eldoret and its environs

Eldoret and its environs is experiencing an acute water shortage that is expected to last over a month.

The shortage is attributed to the prolonged drought.

Service providers have now called on residents to brace for disruption supplies and more rationing.

Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (Eldowas), in a notice to residents, explained that water levels in its dams had dropped significantly.

“This is to inform our esteemed customers that due to the prolonged drought, levels at our dams have drastically reduced and the amount of water being processed and distributed has reduced considerably,” said Eldowas Managing Director Peter Biwott.

He said the dams will be recharged once the anticipated long rains come.

The taps remain dry in several homes in Nairobi. Water has become a scarce commodity in many parts of the City following low levels in the dams that supply water to the city but most residents believe that most of the water has been diverted to the ongoing International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Park. Photos/CHRIS OJOW and STEPHEN MUDIARI

In the meantime, consumers will experience further water rationing.

Earlier this year, Eldowas embarked on a water rationing programme after the water in two of its major dams “reached a critical levels”.

The company revealed that the levels of water in two main rivers and the Ellegirini dams were worrying. These sources account for over 45 per cent of the company's water supply.

This left the Chebara water supply system operating at maximum capacity, and is the only remaining water supplier to Eldoret and its environs. But volumes there are also receding.

Mr Biwott blamed the prolonged water rationing, now in its second month, on sustained environmental degradation in its catchment areas.

“We anticipate the annual rains will begin soon. One of the causes of the declining water volumes in our dams is degradation of the catchment area due to economic activities, among others. Deliberate efforts to protect the environment should be put in place to mitigate the effects,” he said.

Eldoret’s population is growing rapidly, and with it an unquenchable demand for water. It has a daily water deficit of 18 million litres.

Service providers supply 43 million litres daily, while the region requires over 60 million.

Eldoret is the fifth most populated urban area in Kenya after Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Ruiru with 475,716 residents, the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census showed.

Water hawkers are cashing in on the shortages, selling 20-litre containers for Sh30, especially in informal settlements such as Langas, Kamukinji and Huruma.

Mr Stephen Mugwira, a landlord in Eldoret, has decided to drill boreholes to ensure his tenants get enough water.

“We need tenants and whenever there is no water in the plots, they will move to other estates. A majority of landlords in Eldoret are drilling boreholes or harvesting water, which is always expensive,” he said.

“Eldowas, nonetheless, still charges us even for water not consumed, the water tariffs are extremely high.”

But Mr Biwott, the Eldowas MD, blamed water supply interruptions, especially in the estates, on illegal connections that result in a monthly loss of between Sh500m and Sh1 billion.