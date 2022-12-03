Witnesses in Wajir governor poll petition fail to show Kiems snag

Witnesses in the Wajir governor election petition were at pains to demonstrate that voters were not identified using the Kenya Integrated Management System (Kiems) kits.

The witnesses, who appeared at the election court in Nairobi on Friday to testify in the petition filed by Mr Hassan Mohammed, were also pressed to substantiate and explain vote-tampering claims.

Mr Mohammed contested the governor seat on a Jubilee ticket but lost to Mr Ahmed Abdullahi of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

He garnered 27,224 votes against Mr Abdullahi’s 35,533.

One of the witnesses, Mr Ibrahim Muhamud Abdirahman, said a majority of people who cast their ballots for the six elective positions were not identified by the Kiems kits, giving an advantage to Governor Abdullahi in his perceived strongholds.

However, Mr Abdirahman could not name the polling stations the kits failed.

That was despite claiming that some residents of Arbajahan and Hadado wards in Wajir West, where Governor Abdullahi got many votes, used alternative identification systems.

During cross-examination by the governor’s lawyers, Mr Abdirahman admitted that he did not file an affidavit to support his claims. The witness was one of the Senate seat race losers.

“You say that the elections you participated in were not free and fair. Why didn’t you file a petition to challenge the election for senator,” Governor Abdullahi’s lawyer Omwanza Ombati, asked.