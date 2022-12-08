Wajir reports measles outbreak as 107 cases are recorded

A measles outbreak has been reported in Wajir County. Some 107 cases have been reported.

The County health promotion co-ordinator Nimo Golo also announced a vaccination drive from December 9 to December 18.

Wajir North Sub-County has the highest number of infections at 79, Wajir South (7) and 21 Wajir East (21).

The contagious disease has affected 32 under five-year old children and 75 over the age of 5.

Of those affected 60 are boys and 47 girls.

The public health department is engaging with the area chiefs, elders and leaders to sensitise people about the measles outbreak.

During a stakeholder meeting to create awareness to the people, Ms Golo said the vaccination will be carried out by the Ministry of Health.

The immunisation will also be done in Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, West Pokot, Nairobi and Turkana counties.

The vaccination targets children from 9 months to four years totalling about 113,837.

Ms Golo urged the residents to take the children for vaccination.